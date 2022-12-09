Read full article on original website
Sting Reveals He Had Surgery On His Knees, Talks Importance Of Physical Therapy
Sting has revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he underwent surgery several weeks ago. The AEW star appeared on The K&C Masterpiece for a new interview, and during it he noted that he had surgery “six or seven weeks ago” to get his knees cleaned out, while also talking about how important it is to go through the therapy process of recovery.
