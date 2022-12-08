Read full article on original website
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School. Police have not identified the man who died but did confirm the wounded woman is...
Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.
UT suspends Chris Beard
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Chris Beard has been suspended from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball, according to a statement from the University of Texas. Beard’s pay will be withheld until further notice and Rodney Terry, Associate Head Coach, has been chosen as the interim head coach for UT’s game against Rice.
