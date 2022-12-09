MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Welsh and Cavalry Roads on December 9, 2022, around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Jessie Webb, 41, of Clay Center had been traveling east on Welsh Rd. behind a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roy Harris, 58, of Homosassa, Florida when Webb did not see that Harris had signaled to turn left and began to pass Harris. Harris turned left and Webb hit the rear of Harris spinning him 180 degrees and coming to a rest in the north ditch facing Welsh Rd. Webb came to a rest parallel of Welsh Rd. on the south shoulder. Harris and two passengers of his vehicle, Nathan Graham, 45, of Etta, Mississippi and Eric Olsen, 50, of Port Orange, Florida were all transported to Via Christi for minor injuries. Webb was issued a citation for passing with insufficient clearance.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO