Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
In Focus 12/12/22: Cody Dressler, Traci Brimhall
On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with KSU Vet Med – Clinical Assistant Professor Shelter Medicine Dr. Cody Dressler. We also spoke with K-State Creative Writing professor and current Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall.
1350kman.com
USD 475 to commit $15 million in hopes of landing federal grant for early childhood center
USD 475 school board members are moving forward with an application for a federal defense community infrastructure program (DCIP) grant to help fund a future early childhood education center proposed on the site of the former Junction City High School. Results likely won’t be known until August. Board members Thursday...
1350kman.com
How Jerome Tang is going to build K-State’s future schedules
When Jerome Tang was hired at K-State prior to the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats’ nonconference schedule was already made for him, an oddity in today’s college basketball. Tang’s regime was only able to schedule one game, a road contest at Cal – the Wildcats’ second game of the season.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report 12/12/2022
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Welsh and Cavalry Roads on December 9, 2022, around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Jessie Webb, 41, of Clay Center had been traveling east on Welsh Rd. behind a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roy Harris, 58, of Homosassa, Florida when Webb did not see that Harris had signaled to turn left and began to pass Harris. Harris turned left and Webb hit the rear of Harris spinning him 180 degrees and coming to a rest in the north ditch facing Welsh Rd. Webb came to a rest parallel of Welsh Rd. on the south shoulder. Harris and two passengers of his vehicle, Nathan Graham, 45, of Etta, Mississippi and Eric Olsen, 50, of Port Orange, Florida were all transported to Via Christi for minor injuries. Webb was issued a citation for passing with insufficient clearance.
1350kman.com
Five Plays to remember from the 2022 season
Almost a week ago the Wildcats were celebrating their third Big 12 Championship and plenty of plays stood out as big ones from that performance. Daniel Green and Eli Huggins’ goal line stand, Deuce Vaughn’s 44-yard run, Julius Brents with a forced fumble on Quentin Johnston and Will Howard’s rocket to RJ Garcia. All fantastic plays that will be remembered in years to come. But as I looked back at some of the games from this season, it’s best to not forget plays that helped put the Wildcats in Arlington.
1350kman.com
Basement concept a possibility for Riley County EMS headquarters project
Riley County Commissioners were presented Thursday with a briefing on its EMS headquarters renovation project, which is currently under design. Director David Adams shared concepts for a first floor plan that ArchImages is proposing as well as a concept for a possible basement for the facility, to serve as space for an emergency operations center and conference space.
1350kman.com
Junction City man jailed after police pursuit, fiery crash
A police pursuit in Geary County ended in a fiery crash, with no serious injuries reported. The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after noon Sunday, officers were pursuing an eastbound Toyota Avalon on K-244. The vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand curve, crossed the centerline and struck a guard rail, overturning in the north ditch. It then caught fire.
Comments / 0