Daylight exposure helps ease better into sleep at night, study suggests
Getting insufficient sunlight exposure during the day may lead to problems sleeping at night, according to a new study which recommends that people go out in the morning sun, even if it is for a “little while.”The research, published last week in the Journal of Pineal Research, used wrist monitors to follow the sleep and light exposure patterns of over 500 undergraduate students at the University of Washington (UW) in the US from 2015 to 2018.Scientists found that the students fell asleep later in the evening and woke up later in the morning mostly during winter when their hours...
Australian 'Rock Chicks' unearth complete Plesiosaur in breakthrough moment for paleontology
The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.
Exercises to support digestion and debloat this festive season
Roll Up:, Start by lying on your back with your spine and pelvis in neutral position legs straight and together with feets pointed, and arms overhead with palms facing each other.
