ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Guardian and Observer charity appeal 2022: support those helping in cost of living crisis

By Patrick Butler Social policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYHoR_0jdCUJwO00

The theme of the Guardian and Observer charity appeal 2022 is the cost of living crisis . We are partnering with two charities at the heart of the voluntary response to rising poverty and hardship in some of the UK’s most deprived neighbourhoods. Their vital work delivers immediate crisis support and hope for the future.

Locality

A belief in the power of community – and its potential to transform lives and create a fairer society – underpins the work of Locality and its 1,600 members. They are grassroots local charities and social enterprises shaped and guided by the needs of the places where they operate and the people they serve.

The groups were often set up by local people to tackle big issues in their communities, such as poverty and unemployment, by drawing on local talent, enthusiasm and assets. They run neighbourhood hubs with cafes, social clubs, kitchens and gyms. They provide services from education and training to arts and health. They protect and rejuvenate much-loved spaces, from swimming pools and parks to community centres and town halls.

Locality’s chief executive, Tony Armstrong, said: “Members are unique because they support and champion places largely ignored by the market and abandoned by the retreating state, responding to local needs, providing services, and bringing people and communities together. They know intimately the areas they serve, the people who live there, and the challenges they face – and they are there for the long term to help local people find solutions and improve their local area.”

The organisations help bring in new investment, create jobs and train local people to unlock their potential. But increasingly, helping more and more local residents deal with the cost of living crisis has become the overwhelming focus of Locality members, including setting up or expanding food banks and food pantries; providing warm rooms, fuel vouchers and benefits advice; and running mental health and wellbeing projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvNch_0jdCUJwO00
A mother and daughter receiving a weekly £2 bag of fruit and vegetables from a Suffolk community group. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Many are now facing serious financial pressures themselves. High inflation and soaring energy costs are depleting their resources and putting services at risk. Locality’s share of the money raised by Guardian and Observer readers will – through a series of grants – help scores of these vital organisations continue to provide the support their local communities desperately need.

Citizens Advice

The Citizens Advice network of more than 250 local charities are at the centre of their communities, providing free, confidential advice to families and individuals struggling with the shock, pain and uncertainty of rising living costs and job insecurity.

As the cost of living crisis has deepened, Citizens Advice has experienced unprecedented demand for its services, from distraught young families wondering how they will pay the bills, to people unable to afford to heat their homes, and isolated older people struggling to cope.

“The situation for people is getting worse daily,” said Dame Clare Moriarty, the chief executive of Citizens Advice. “More and more people are being pushed beyond their limits, and the long-lasting consequences of the cost of living crisis won’t be easy to fix. We know how much courage it takes to ask for help and it’s vital that our services can give people the urgent support they need to face the challenges ahead.”

Citizens Advice’s share of donations from the Guardian and Observer appeal will help fund its core advice services across the UK. These include innovative outreach projects tailored to the needs of local communities, with many operating in some of the most economically deprived areas of the UK.

“We’re currently helping two people every minute with crisis support and our expert, independent and confidential advice is needed now more than ever,” said Moriarty. “We want to make sure that nobody has to face this crisis alone.”

Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card or PayPal , or by phone on 0151 284 1126. We are unable to accept cheques.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

£200,000 raised by Guardian and Observer readers five days into appeal

An incredible £200,000 has been donated already to our Cost of Living Crisis charity appeal by generous Guardian and Observer readers, just five days after the appeal was launched. We are raising money for grassroots charities providing much-needed support services to people struggling at the frontline of the crisis,...
The Independent

Bus selling affordable food to help NHS staff and patients at London hospital

A double-decker bus where people can buy affordable food will stop at a London hospital for the first time after demand from staff and patients.The Food Bus, run by the charity Be Enriched, will make an extra stop at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Roehampton to enable people to buy nutritious food at a cheaper price than is available in the shops.It comes as growing numbers of people in jobs struggle with the cost of living crisis. One in four hospitals has set up food banks to support staff, including nurses, and hospital bosses have warned that NHS workers are...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
The Guardian

Iran carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests

Iran has publicly hanged a man accused of killing two members of the security forces in its second use of capital punishment against anti-government protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard’s family were woken early on Monday morning to be informed that he had been executed and that his body had been buried in a lot in the local cemetery.
The Guardian

Why some Black women won’t or can’t quit hair relaxers – even as the dangers become clearer

Jeanet Stephenson stacks two boxes of hair relaxer on her bathroom sink. She shakes out her long hair before leaning down to reveal wavy roots at her middle part to the camera – straightening this patch of her hair is the purpose of her TikTok video Come Get a Relaxer With Me, Pt 2. A remix of SZA plays in the background as she slicks her hair down with the white chemical concoction from one of the boxes. By the end of the demo clip she is smiling into the camera, glossy-lipped, with an air of satisfaction and shiny, straight, blown-out tresses falling past her shoulders.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Guardian

Revolutionary gene therapy offers hope for untreatable cancers

Scientists in the UK have used a revolutionary new type of gene therapy to treat a young patient with relapsed T-cell leukaemia. The administration of the technique – a world first – has raised hopes it could soon help to tackle other childhood cancers and serious diseases. Alyssa,...
The Guardian

The Guardian

532K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy