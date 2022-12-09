Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra residents begin digging out of snow following weekend storm
DONNER LAKE — After a weekend of the Sierra getting blanketed by the storm, there's a rush to quickly dig out of the snow.Snow-covered trees and mountainsides make for a stunning winter wonderland. It's an amazing sight to see until you have to dig yourself out of it.The recent winter storm batch has firefighters on alert. The Truckee Fire Protection District said it's working with neighborhoods to get the word out about clearing areas near fire hydrants and propane tanks.Off the highway, neighborhood streets in Donner Lake were buried in snow.Even before this winter storm began, concerns rose over the...
Sierra Sun
Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still being felt...
2news.com
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada
Images show the effects of a massive winter storm on Northern California's Sierra Nevada region.
KCRA.com
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through Monday morning
Rain will linger throughout the evening on Sunday in the Valley and snow will remain active in the Sierra after heavy snow snarled traffic, forcing roadway closures for those headed to the mountains and high winds caused power outages across Northern California. Residents in South Lake Tahoe have seen power...
2news.com
Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow
NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
mynews4.com
Douglas County opens warming shelter for people affected by power outage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The recent winter storm has left some areas in Douglas County without power, and to help the affected residents, the county has opened up a warming shelter Monday night. The warming shelter is located at the Douglas County Kahle Community...
2news.com
Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada
A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
Plumas County News
Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming
The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
2news.com
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley
An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
rosevilletoday.com
Truckee approves next phase of Soaring Ranch project
Truckee, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the popular mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD to increase patrols to crack down on speeding
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department, in a partnership with other northern Nevada agencies, will be increasing high-visibility patrols in an effort to crack down on speeding. The increased patrols will run from now through Jan. 3, 2023. Speeding is one of the most common factors in crashes,...
KOLO TV Reno
The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
2news.com
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
Comments / 1