Truckee, CA

CBS Sacramento

Sierra residents begin digging out of snow following weekend storm

DONNER LAKE — After a weekend of the Sierra getting blanketed by the storm, there's a rush to quickly dig out of the snow.Snow-covered trees and mountainsides make for a stunning winter wonderland. It's an amazing sight to see until you have to dig yourself out of it.The recent winter storm batch has firefighters on alert. The Truckee Fire Protection District said it's working with neighborhoods to get the word out about clearing areas near fire hydrants and propane tanks.Off the highway, neighborhood streets in Donner Lake were buried in snow.Even before this winter storm began, concerns rose over the...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In

It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow

NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada

A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming

The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley

An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
SUN VALLEY, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Truckee approves next phase of Soaring Ranch project

Truckee, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the popular mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks PD to increase patrols to crack down on speeding

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department, in a partnership with other northern Nevada agencies, will be increasing high-visibility patrols in an effort to crack down on speeding. The increased patrols will run from now through Jan. 3, 2023. Speeding is one of the most common factors in crashes,...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City

Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

