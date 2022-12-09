ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, MD

wnav.com

Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes

Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

An Annapolis Man Killed, another Injured in Car Crash in Davidsonville on Sunday

Two Annapolis men were driving on a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 when it crashed into a guardrail on Defense Highway on Sunday. Police say the car jumped over the guardrail and crashed into a tree. The 29-year-old passenger, Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, suffered fatal injuries, while the 22-year-old driver Suandin Gregarop Lopez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there's a sharp turn on the roadway where the vehicle crashed, and it appears the vehicle could not navigate it. The state medical examiner is to determine the cause of death of the passenger.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
CHAPTICO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster mourns longtime bicycle shop owner killed in fire

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Fire Marshal's deputies are investigating a fatal fire at a Westminster bike shop that left the owner dead. According to officials, firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department and surrounding counties were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at White's Bicycles at 12 W. Main St., where there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
WESTMINSTER, MD

