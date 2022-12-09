Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnav.com
Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes
Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: 1 person shot in the back while running from armed suspect in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southn Baltimore shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:43PM, a patrol officer was in the area of the South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue when the officer heard discharging. A short time later, officials say the officer observed an unknown...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
Man dies following rollover crash in Davidsonville
Anne Arundel County Police say Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, lost control of his Mitsubishi while driving around a sharp curve on Defense Highway.
wnav.com
An Annapolis Man Killed, another Injured in Car Crash in Davidsonville on Sunday
Two Annapolis men were driving on a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 when it crashed into a guardrail on Defense Highway on Sunday. Police say the car jumped over the guardrail and crashed into a tree. The 29-year-old passenger, Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, suffered fatal injuries, while the 22-year-old driver Suandin Gregarop Lopez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there's a sharp turn on the roadway where the vehicle crashed, and it appears the vehicle could not navigate it. The state medical examiner is to determine the cause of death of the passenger.
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
Bay Net
Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
foxbaltimore.com
Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Police Release Name Of Young Baltimore Man Fatally Shot In Head
Police have identified the young man fatally shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Tremaine Thomas, Jr., 26, was found with gunshot wounds to the head around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3900 block of S. Hanover Street, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed to Thomas, who...
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
'We'll See If Any Of You Get Out Of Here Alive', Elderly Man Threatens Glen Burnie Bar
A Linthicum Heights man who was behaving erratically at a restaurant was arrested over the weekend, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Curtiss Franklin Nance, 62, was arrested after an assault was reported at Parsley's Pub on Olen Drive in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting
One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
Westminster mourns longtime bicycle shop owner killed in fire
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Fire Marshal's deputies are investigating a fatal fire at a Westminster bike shop that left the owner dead. According to officials, firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department and surrounding counties were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at White's Bicycles at 12 W. Main St., where there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
Comments / 1