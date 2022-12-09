Parts of the UK will continue to be beset by snow and ice today with the potential for the country to experience the coldest night of the year for a second day running.The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight today until noon on Thursday.A separate snow and ice warning covers the Shetland Islands until midnight tonight. There is also an ice warning covering much of the South East, including London and Brighton until 11am on Tuesday.“Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime...

