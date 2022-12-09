ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Related
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred

Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair

Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes

Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Five Conservative School Board Candidates Lose Their Races After Late Mail-In Ballot Counting

Late mail-in ballot counting overturned the projected victory of five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland, the Capital News Service reports for Maryland Matters. Capital News Service identified 41 school board candidates as socially conservative based on their responses to a survey. Though 25 of those candidates were expected to win following the November election, only 20 are now ahead in their races.
MARYLAND STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
mocoshow.com

What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?

A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
MARYLAND STATE

