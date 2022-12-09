Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
foxbaltimore.com
A look at the path of a failed bill targeting repeat gun offenders in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the General Assembly prepares to begin in January with a faces and ideas, attention will be placed on a piece of legislation that has yet to become law and one outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan called one of the biggest frustrations – the Violent Firearms Offender Act.
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
WSET
Virginia House Bills expected to generate controversy when Assembly reconvenes in January
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia General Assembly has a lot on its plate with bills up for discussion in the coming new year. There are three bills in particular that are being focused on, given the controversy around their topics. The first bill is House Bill 1379 --...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify truck, trailer and driver involved in a fatal crash in Timonium
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help identifying a pickup truck, trailer and its driver that were involved in a fatal car crash on Sept. 1st in Timonium. Police said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at W. Seminary Ave and Roundtop Court. Investigators...
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred
Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
WTOP
Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair
Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
NBC Washington
Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes
Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
Elections Discovers 10,000 Felons On Voter Rolls
Elections Discovers 10,000 Felons On Voter Rolls
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
Thinking about our co-founder, four years after he left us
It's fun but bittersweet to speculate about how many of the developments in Maryland politics that the late Keith Haller would have anticipated. The post Thinking about our co-founder, four years after he left us appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland lottery to begin digital drawings next week; 'stringent' security in place
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The bouncing lottery balls in Maryland are going away. Beginning December 19, the Maryland Lottery will be using a computer to draw numbers for the Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, as well as Bonus Match 5 and Multi-Match. “Lottery balls and machines have been...
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion
It’s true that 125,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of them U.S. citizens, were forced from their homes and businesses. The post Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
blocbyblocknews.com
Five Conservative School Board Candidates Lose Their Races After Late Mail-In Ballot Counting
Late mail-in ballot counting overturned the projected victory of five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland, the Capital News Service reports for Maryland Matters. Capital News Service identified 41 school board candidates as socially conservative based on their responses to a survey. Though 25 of those candidates were expected to win following the November election, only 20 are now ahead in their races.
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
mocoshow.com
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?
A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
Comments / 0