ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
franklincountynow.com

Deerfield Fire Responds To Brush Fire On Upper Road

(Deerfield, MA) Reports came in around noon on Sunday from a resident of Upper Road in Deerfield who noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s yard. Deerfield firefighters who live nearby were able to respond to the scene quickly, stopping the brush fire from spreading further. Greenfield...
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Acton police seek 85-year-old alleged driver in hit-and-run that injured boy

Authorities have identified a woman in her 80s as the driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run crash in Acton in November that seriously injured a teenage boy. Acton police are seeking to arrest the 85-year-old Maynard woman, who is accused of hitting the 13-year-old boy and driving away on Nov. 2. Law enforcement noted they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against her for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy