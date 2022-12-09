Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
westernmassnews.com
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Police ID Jane Middleton as woman killed in crash on I-495 in Bellingham
Authorities have identified the woman in her 50s who was killed in the crash on Interstate 495 in Bellingham earlier this week. Jane Middleton, the 53-year-old Holliston woman, was declared dead at the site of the single-vehicle crash at mile marker 47 on I-495 southbound in Bellingham on Thursday, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
Overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 in Northampton beginning Sunday
There will be overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 for steel erection beginning on Sunday.
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
Weather creating slippery roads in western Mass.
A road in Northfield has been shut down during Sunday's storm.
Jacob E. Lahousse sentenced to 5 years in prison for Rhode Island building arson
A 23-year-old man who set three fires inside a Woonsocket mill-type building that housed two businesses in April 2019 was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison, the District of Rhode Island United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob E. Lahousse was sentenced in Rhode Island federal court Monday...
PD: Suspect allegedly stole power tools from Montgomery Highway Garage
The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that stole several power tools from the Montgomery Highway garage in November.
franklincountynow.com
Deerfield Fire Responds To Brush Fire On Upper Road
(Deerfield, MA) Reports came in around noon on Sunday from a resident of Upper Road in Deerfield who noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s yard. Deerfield firefighters who live nearby were able to respond to the scene quickly, stopping the brush fire from spreading further. Greenfield...
Acton police seek 85-year-old alleged driver in hit-and-run that injured boy
Authorities have identified a woman in her 80s as the driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run crash in Acton in November that seriously injured a teenage boy. Acton police are seeking to arrest the 85-year-old Maynard woman, who is accused of hitting the 13-year-old boy and driving away on Nov. 2. Law enforcement noted they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against her for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
Granby police share photo of suspected vehicle in hit and run involving bicyclist
Granby Police are still investigating a hit and run accident involving a bicyclist in June and have a new vehicle of interest.
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0