Wis. DHS Secretary-designee leaving Evers Administration in January

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee will leave the Evers Administration at the beginning of the new year.

The governor’s office announced Friday that Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake will leave the administration on January 2.

Evers announced Karen Timberlake for the position in 2021 after the previous Secretary-designee Andrea Palm left to join the Biden Administration. Timberlake previously served as secretary of DHS under Gov. Jim Doyle.

“I want to thank Governor Evers for the opportunity to step back into this role. This has been an extraordinary time to be in public service,” Timberlake said. “Thanks to Gov. Evers’ leadership and the creativity and dedicated efforts of our colleagues across the cabinet and throughout the agencies, Wisconsinites and communities are bouncing back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state’s future is full of potential waiting to be realized.”

The statement from the governor’s office did not indicate why Timberlake made the decision to leave. A replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

