Yardbarker

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Everyone makes same joke about Mets’ latest huge signing

The New York Mets have been a busy team in the offseason. New York’s flurry of activity continued on Saturday night, with the reported signing of Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher from Japan. Andy Martino of SNY reported the news of Senga signing with the Mets. Baseball observers couldn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface

The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
BOSTON, MA
