Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Report: Astros Engaged In Trade Talks With Arizona D-Backs
Report: Astros Engaged In Trade Talks With Arizona D-Backs
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
theScore
Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Xander Bogaerts debacle provides a David Pastrnak reminder for Bruins
The Boston Red Sox did not make a competitive offer to Xander Bogaerts, opening the door for him to hit free agency and get blown away by another team’s offer. The Boston Bruins cannot afford to make the same mistake with David Pastrnak.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Astros Promote Triple-A Hitting Coach Pena
Rafael Pena was promoted to the Houston Astros minor league hitting coordinator position.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
thecomeback.com
Everyone makes same joke about Mets’ latest huge signing
The New York Mets have been a busy team in the offseason. New York’s flurry of activity continued on Saturday night, with the reported signing of Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher from Japan. Andy Martino of SNY reported the news of Senga signing with the Mets. Baseball observers couldn’t...
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface
The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
Celtics’ Grant Williams says Brittney Griner release a ‘moment in history we’ll remember’
LOS ANGELES — The basketball world rejoiced last week when WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after being detained in Russia for 294 days. Griner had been “wrongfully detained,” according to the U.S. officials, as basketball figures vocally called for Griner to return stateside as soon as possible for months.
Celtics’ Grant Williams fined after hitting ball into stands in Warriors loss
LOS ANGELES — Celtics forward Grant Williams was ejected late in the loss to the Warriors, and his wallet will take a hit after the infraction. The NBA announced Monday that Williams was fined $20,000 for “hitting the game ball into the spectator stands.”. Williams was ejected with...
Jaylen Brown said Celtics’ loss to Warriors wasn’t the same as NBA Finals defeat
SAN FRANCISCO — The cast was almost the same as last season’s NBA Finals. Some players were out or on different teams, but both the Celtics and Warriors returned the same core. It’s why there was so much fanfare going into Saturday’s game as the two teams met for the first time since the Finals.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0