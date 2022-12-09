ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

gowatertown.net

Bison processing plant in central North Dakota is expanding (Audio)

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D.–The North American Bison LLC processing plant in New Rockford, North Dakota is expanding…. Jim Wells is the president and CEO of North American Bison….. Wells says during COVID, more people were cooking at home – and they were looking for healthy alternatives. He says...
NEW ROCKFORD, ND
newsdakota.com

Be Prepared For Serious Winter Storm

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large part of our region, which includes Stutsman County from 6p Monday to 6a Thursday. According to Ag Central meteorologist Mick Kjar “a foot of snow and 40 mile per hour winds” can be...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
JAMESTOWN, ND

