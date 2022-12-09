Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gowatertown.net
Bison processing plant in central North Dakota is expanding (Audio)
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D.–The North American Bison LLC processing plant in New Rockford, North Dakota is expanding…. Jim Wells is the president and CEO of North American Bison….. Wells says during COVID, more people were cooking at home – and they were looking for healthy alternatives. He says...
newsdakota.com
Be Prepared For Serious Winter Storm
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large part of our region, which includes Stutsman County from 6p Monday to 6a Thursday. According to Ag Central meteorologist Mick Kjar “a foot of snow and 40 mile per hour winds” can be...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
Comments / 0