ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Suspect in Coin Theft Taken Into Custody

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a Lincoln man reported a belated burglary. The 82-year-old victim says 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November and approximated their value at $100,000. LPD reported on Monday, Dec. 12 that they have apprehended a suspect in...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice authorities make arrest for protection order violation, trespassing

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a man for allegedly violating a protection order and trespassing at a South 16th Street apartment, on Saturday. A police officer called to the scene observed a man leaving the area where the victim resides, then walk up to another apartment, open a door and enter uninvited without knocking. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and told police he had been invited to the victim’s apartment.
BEATRICE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest man on an active warrant

Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
FREMONT, NE
iheart.com

State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
truecrimedaily

4 teens, including 2 13-year-olds, arrested for allegedly beating man to death on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Four teenagers were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the assault and beating death of a 62-year-old man on Halloween. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., Omaha Police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who was down and found a victim suffering from a head wound. The victim, Daniel Price, was reportedly unresponsive and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Tecumseh Inmate Dies In Custody

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Thursday, December 8, 2022. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez, age 20, began his sentence March 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first degree assault and robbery. His parole eligibility date was listed as December 28, 2022.
TECUMSEH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy