1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
klin.com
Suspect in Coin Theft Taken Into Custody
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a Lincoln man reported a belated burglary. The 82-year-old victim says 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November and approximated their value at $100,000. LPD reported on Monday, Dec. 12 that they have apprehended a suspect in...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
klkntv.com
Rifle and imagery equipment worth $10,000 stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating after an AR-style rifle and imagery equipment were stolen from a truck in southeast Lincoln over the weekend. A 44-year-old man reported that someone had entered his truck, which was parked near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road, either Friday night or early Saturday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice authorities make arrest for protection order violation, trespassing
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a man for allegedly violating a protection order and trespassing at a South 16th Street apartment, on Saturday. A police officer called to the scene observed a man leaving the area where the victim resides, then walk up to another apartment, open a door and enter uninvited without knocking. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and told police he had been invited to the victim’s apartment.
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
4 teens, including 2 13-year-olds, arrested for allegedly beating man to death on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Four teenagers were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the assault and beating death of a 62-year-old man on Halloween. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., Omaha Police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who was down and found a victim suffering from a head wound. The victim, Daniel Price, was reportedly unresponsive and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center.
klkntv.com
Porch pirates are on the prowl more this holiday season, Lincoln Police data show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police say there’s been an increase in package thefts since 2021 and are warning the public to keep an eye out for porch pirates. Last year during the first week of December, there were three reports of package thefts, worth a total of $2,124, police said.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after gun found on Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus
BEATRICE - Beatrice Police have arrested a 21-year-old male after a rifle was found in a vehicle, at the Southeast Community College Campus. Police were sent to the campus at the west edge of the city, Friday morning, at 12:38 a.m. Police arriving on scene observed a black-colored rifle not...
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials said this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in person, and...
klin.com
Tecumseh Inmate Dies In Custody
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Thursday, December 8, 2022. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez, age 20, began his sentence March 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first degree assault and robbery. His parole eligibility date was listed as December 28, 2022.
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street.
