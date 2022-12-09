Read full article on original website
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
BBC
Prince William and Kate release family Christmas card image
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card image - showing them hand-in-hand with their children in the countryside. Prince William and Catherine are pictured walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day in Norfolk this year. The children are in...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Brittany Mahomes Details ‘First Day Of Chaos’ As Mom Of 2: They’re ‘Both Screaming’
Brittany Mahomes, 27, has her hands full with two kids at home: 2-week-old son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III as well as her 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The stunning blonde took to Twitter to share a glimpse into her hectic life with the two babies on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids,” she wrote along with a mind exploding emoji and another laughing-crying one. “Both screaming, both not wanting to nap,” she added in the relatable post.
BBC
Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the dancing DJ and sidekick on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40. Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star's wife Allison Holker Boss said he was "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer claims Palace planted stories
Buckingham Palace conducted "a real kind of war against Meghan", the duchess's lawyer has claimed. Jenny Afia said she had "seen evidence that there was negative briefing against Harry and Meghan by the Palace to suit other people's agendas". She makes the claim in the latest trailer for the couple's...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Comedian Janey Godley reveals cancer has returned
Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she will undergo cancer treatment just five months after announcing she was clear of the disease. In a video posted on Twitter, Godley told her 276,000 followers she still intended to go on tour early next year. But she admitted it could be the final...
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
