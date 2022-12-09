Brittany Mahomes, 27, has her hands full with two kids at home: 2-week-old son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III as well as her 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The stunning blonde took to Twitter to share a glimpse into her hectic life with the two babies on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids,” she wrote along with a mind exploding emoji and another laughing-crying one. “Both screaming, both not wanting to nap,” she added in the relatable post.

