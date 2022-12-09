Read full article on original website
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
A place in the World Cup final is at stake as Argentina face Croatia, with both having triumphed in penalty shootouts in the last eight.The South Americans beat Netherlands, while the Europeans triumphed against Brazil to knock out Neymar and Co - and deny neutrals the chance to witness a first World Cup knockout clash since 1990 between the two Conmebol giants.It’s a second successive semi-final for Luke Modric and his side though, and they will be hoping to go one better than four years ago when they lost to France in the final - who are potential opponents...
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Whether it was in the rule book or not, Lionel Messi was going to do just about anything to get to the World Cup semifinals. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina’s wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands — a side that can only really come out in the most pressure-filled occasions.
