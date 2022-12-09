Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department .
Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time.
Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
