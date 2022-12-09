Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
cryptoslate.com
Argo blockchain requests trading be restored on LSE, looks to raise funds
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has requested the resumption of trading for its ARB shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after the UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended it. Reports emerged on Dec. 10 that Argo Blockchain was looking to file for bankruptcy as it is facing a severe liquidity...
cryptoslate.com
Asian VC fund Sora Ventures relocates to ‘crypto friendly’ Taiwan
Asian VC firm Sora Ventures has announced it is moving its business to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of “a very crypto-friendly environment.” Sora Ventures was previously based in Hong Kong and other areas of Asia. Sora is, however, far from bearish on the Chinese crypto industry. Speaking...
cryptoslate.com
Tron’s USDD stablecoin falls to $0.97 as it loses dollar peg
Tron’s USDD stablecoin has lost its peg as its price dipped to $0.97, sparking fears of another UST collapse. The Tron-based algorithmic stablecoin launched on May 5, and its market cap currently stands at roughly $708 million. Tron founder Justin Sun said USDD would be over-collateralized by low-volatile assets like USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, to avoid a repeat of UST’s collapse.
cryptoslate.com
0xPlasma Labs proposes Uniswap v3 deployment to BNB Chain
The CEO of 0xPlasma Labs, Ilia, has proposed deploying Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain (Binance), which could bring in an additional $1 billon in Total Value Locked (TVL) and 1-2 million new users. Currently, the proposal is in the discussion stage. Ilia, a long-time supporter and contributor to the Uniswap...
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
cryptoslate.com
FTX fallout motivates Hong Kong watchdog to draft new rules
The Hong Kong Securities and Regulatory Commission plans to draft new regulatory provisions to implement under its new crypto regulation system in the wake of FTX’s collapse, according to local media reports. The Commission reportedly argued that the FTX fallout had affected other virtual tokens and the entire crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Senator Lummis ‘comfortable’ including Bitcoin in retirement funds amid bear market
US Senator Cynthia Lummis is still a devoted Bitcoin supporter, as she wants to add Bitcoin to retirement funds amid the struggling crypto market. “I’m very comfortable with making sure that people can include Bitcoin in their retirement funds because it’s just different than other cryptocurrencies,” Lummins recently shared with Semafor.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin realized cap vs. market cap reveals shift in safety flight dynamics
An analysis of market cap and realized cap Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) data performed by CryptoSlate suggests that users are increasingly using stablecoins, instead of BTC, as a safety flight. Most are familiar with market cap, which is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current token price. Realized cap...
cryptoglobe.com
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap
A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
cryptoslate.com
SBF admits responsibility for FTX failure in Twitter space but remains vague on details
FTX co-founder Sam-Bankman Fried gave ambiguous answers to questions about the mixing of user funds, investing in The Block, and more during a recent Twitter space hosted by Autism Capital. In response to a question regarding the mismanagement of user funds, Sam replied that from Nov 6th to Nov 10th,...
