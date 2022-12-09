ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand

A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
cryptoslate.com

Argo blockchain requests trading be restored on LSE, looks to raise funds

Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has requested the resumption of trading for its ARB shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after the UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended it. Reports emerged on Dec. 10 that Argo Blockchain was looking to file for bankruptcy as it is facing a severe liquidity...
cryptoslate.com

Asian VC fund Sora Ventures relocates to ‘crypto friendly’ Taiwan

Asian VC firm Sora Ventures has announced it is moving its business to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of “a very crypto-friendly environment.” Sora Ventures was previously based in Hong Kong and other areas of Asia. Sora is, however, far from bearish on the Chinese crypto industry. Speaking...
cryptoslate.com

Tron’s USDD stablecoin falls to $0.97 as it loses dollar peg

Tron’s USDD stablecoin has lost its peg as its price dipped to $0.97, sparking fears of another UST collapse. The Tron-based algorithmic stablecoin launched on May 5, and its market cap currently stands at roughly $708 million. Tron founder Justin Sun said USDD would be over-collateralized by low-volatile assets like USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, to avoid a repeat of UST’s collapse.
cryptoslate.com

0xPlasma Labs proposes Uniswap v3 deployment to BNB Chain

The CEO of 0xPlasma Labs, Ilia, has proposed deploying Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain (Binance), which could bring in an additional $1 billon in Total Value Locked (TVL) and 1-2 million new users. Currently, the proposal is in the discussion stage. Ilia, a long-time supporter and contributor to the Uniswap...
u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
cryptoslate.com

FTX fallout motivates Hong Kong watchdog to draft new rules

The Hong Kong Securities and Regulatory Commission plans to draft new regulatory provisions to implement under its new crypto regulation system in the wake of FTX’s collapse, according to local media reports. The Commission reportedly argued that the FTX fallout had affected other virtual tokens and the entire crypto...
cryptoslate.com

Senator Lummis ‘comfortable’ including Bitcoin in retirement funds amid bear market

US Senator Cynthia Lummis is still a devoted Bitcoin supporter, as she wants to add Bitcoin to retirement funds amid the struggling crypto market. “I’m very comfortable with making sure that people can include Bitcoin in their retirement funds because it’s just different than other cryptocurrencies,” Lummins recently shared with Semafor.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin realized cap vs. market cap reveals shift in safety flight dynamics

An analysis of market cap and realized cap Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) data performed by CryptoSlate suggests that users are increasingly using stablecoins, instead of BTC, as a safety flight. Most are familiar with market cap, which is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current token price. Realized cap...
cryptoglobe.com

Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap

A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...

