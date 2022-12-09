ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol, CA

Woman finds camera in bathroom USB charger, California cops say. Roommate arrested

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maaBh_0jdCR9wu00

A man was arrested after one of his roommates discovered a camera hidden in a USB charger in her bathroom, California authorities said.

The woman noticed the device directly across from the shower at the Sebastopol home she shared with the man and several women, according to a Dec. 8 Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“The device looked identical to a USB charger, except it had a small camera and a memory card,” the sheriff’s office said.

After calling the sheriff’s office on Nov. 23, the woman met with a deputy at a “nearby police station because she no longer felt comfortable in her home,” the sheriff’s office said.

From a “full forensic download of the memory card,” deputies found images of the man “handling and installing the camera in the bathroom,” as well as images of the female roommates, the sheriff’s office said.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and booked into jail on counts of “invasion of privacy and invasion of privacy using a hidden recording device,” according to the sheriff’s office. He has since posted $10,000 bail.

“Ultimately, all (of) the women moved out of the house,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office post added that the incident “highlights challenges our society is facing as production technology and the size and capabilities of electronic recording devices becomes more advanced.”

Sebastopol is about 55 miles northwest of San Francisco.

Cameras found taped under sinks in student center restrooms, Utah university says

Man hired for home improvements hides a camera inside woman’s closet, DC police say

Chemistry teacher took thousands of videos up students’ skirts at Ohio school, feds say

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Man Arrested in Sonoma County with Stolen CHP Badge

A Richmond man was arrested in Sonoma County for negligently firing a gun and falsely identifying himself as a CHP officer. Gunshots were reported Thursday night as well as a car stuck in mud in the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue. A responding deputy found the suspect, 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, near the car displaying signs of being under the influence. Monterrosa told the deputy he was a police officer while wearing a CHP badge around his neck. The deputy quickly determined Monterrosa wasn’t an officer and that the badge was stolen. The deputy then recovered a .40 caliber handgun and spent shell casings near the car. A box of ammunition and magazines were also found in the car.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Three arrested in Concord for DUI

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 12/9/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform

(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Man’s Death in Rohnert Park a Mystery

Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death after a homeless man was found dead in a pickup truck in Rohnert Park. Members of a nonprofit organization who were bringing the man food found him dead on Wednesday afternoon. The man was parked near a homeless encampment in a fenced-off commuter parking lot. Police do not believe anything suspicious is connected with the death.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
VALLEJO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

49K+
Followers
662
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy