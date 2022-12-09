ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati's Gino Guidugli was among Western Michigan head coach candidates, per report

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli was among finalists for the Western Michigan University Broncos head coaching vacancy, according to a report from Football Scoop's John Brice. WMU named Louisville Cardinals offensive coordinator Lance Taylor its new head coach last week. The Enquirer's Keith Jenkins reported that...
