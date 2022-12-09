Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Blood drives gives community chance to give the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to kick off it’s annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive for Christmas. The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson. LIFELINE is offering another location to donate blood as well. You can donate at the...
WBBJ
Lexington church hosts ‘Holiday Hallelujah’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The First Baptist Church in Lexington held a Holiday Hallelujah service on Wednesday. The service featured a combined choir and a Christmas story. Those in attendance enjoyed hot chocolate and coffee during the service. The event was originally meant to be held at the Henderson County...
WBBJ
Trenton church hosts Christmas piano concert
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local church highlighted the reason for the season with an event that brings music to the holiday season. The Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church in Trenton held a Christmas piano concert Tuesday night. Attendees were able to worship by enjoying the sounds of traditional Christmas music...
WBBJ
Authors showcase their work at holiday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authors came together for a holiday event. Several local authors set up shop at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to showcase their books and give shoppers the chance to shop for that family bookworm. Some of the books available for purchase included “Turn Around” by Harbert...
radionwtn.com
Mary’s Kids Provides Christmas For 63 Families
Paris, Tenn.–A total 63 families will have a good Christmas, thanks to the volunteers with Mary’s Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides Christmas presents and meals for needy kids and families who are not selected for other local Christmas programs. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey, who has been...
WBBJ
Holiday season brings ice skating, parade to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The City of Lexington held the Lexington-Henderson County Christmas Parade Monday night with the theme, Christmas Lights and Winter Nights. Residents lined the streets to see the decorated floats, fire trucks, and even classic cars. The town also saw the opening of an ice skating rink...
WBBJ
Christmas-themed event connects local business women
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber hosted Women in Business event at the Carl Grant Center at Union University. The event held on Monday allowed business women that are a part of the Chamber to set up booths inside and sell their products to those that stop by and shop.
WBBJ
Kindergarten class gathers items for nonprofit
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students are celebrating Christmas in a traditional way by giving back to those who need it most. Hailey Eldridge’s kindergarten class at the University School of Jackson gathered items for the children at Youth Town for Christmas. Youth Town of Tennessee is a nonprofit...
WBBJ
Local businesses feel the rush of last minute shoppers
JACKSON, Tenn. — With 12 days left until Christmas, local stores are feeling the rush from last minute shoppers. The pressure is on as customers are wrapping up their last minute shopping. Local stores are helping to make things easier, despite the rush. “This time of year everybody’s happy...
WBBJ
Annie Ruth Springfield
Mrs. Annie Ruth Springfield, 89, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Willow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Willow Grove Baptist Church.
dctribalmedia.com
Winter Activities Within Three Hours of Dyersburg
Although winter can be cold and miserable at times it comes with a lot of fun things to do! While we usually don’t get much, if any, snow here in Dyersburg, there are several winter activities within three hours of us for all people to enjoy. Here is a list of several things to do close to us!
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured
After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Set Holiday Dismissal Times
Union City, Tenn.–Dismissal times at Union City Schools are set for the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The final day of classes is Friday, with an abbreviated schedule on tap for all three campuses. Pre-K students will be dismissed at 9 a.m., and kindergarten and middle school students will be...
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
WBBJ
Ice skating rink to open in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Opening night for the ice skating rink in Lexington is here!. Monday, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony that at 5 p.m. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
WBBJ
Special called meeting held on Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special city council meeting was called for Tuesday morning to discuss plans that could impact the heart of Jackson. The day’s meeting was called to take the final vote on the plans for the former Service Merchandise building. The Jackson Plaza is hoped to...
WBBJ
Haywood County student selected for Flight Academy
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Haywood County High School student is on her way to the skies!. According to the Department of the Air Force Air University, Asia Silas is one of 300 students from across the country to be chosen as one of the Selects for the Flight Academy.
wnbjtv.com
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
