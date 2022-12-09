Read full article on original website
Billings woman found after being taken by ex-boyfriend at gun point
Billings police say a 30-year-old woman abducted by her ex-boyfriend Friday, has been found and is cooperating with police in an investigation into her disappearance.
Billings Senior students question arrest after threat against school
A student at Senior High was arrested and charged with intimidation, but several students believe they may have arrested the wrong person.
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Overnight Stabbing on S 28th St in Billings Sends 1 to Hospital
Around 2:12 AM, a male suspect stabbed a female in the leg at the 800 block of S 28th Street. The victim's wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to one of our area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is on the loose. As more information...
60 percent of Billings West students stay home after threat
Those threats led to one Senior High student being arrested and thousands of students missing school at West High.
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Court docs: Patron at Billings restaurant pointing gun at man when he was shot
One man in the group, identified only as D.E., told police that he was "staring down the barrel of a gun" and believes that the man who shot the patron saved his life, according to court documents.
Bond set at 20K for man shot outside Billings restaurant
Bond was set Thursday at $20,000 for a Billings man who was shot during a confrontation outside a restaurant.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Laurel parents claim bullying is 'out of control,' pull children from classes
Many Laurel parents claim their children are being bullied at school and the schools are not doing anything about it.
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
