Billings, MT

Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings

The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

