Utah State

SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution

The “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name. Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a...
News Breaking LIVE

Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
The Independent

Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’

Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
The Independent

Outgoing Arizona Republican governor congratulates Katie Hobbs on win – as election denier Kari Lake still refuses to concede

Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede. Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election. But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”Throughout the...
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
