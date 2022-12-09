Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution
The “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name. Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a...
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
Top Democrat Announces He Will Not Run For President in 2024
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, tells Politico that he does not intend to run for President of the United States in 2024, even if President Biden elects not to run for re-election.
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster
John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump "Will Never Be President Again"
Office of Congresswoman Liz Cheney via Public Domain. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that former President Donald Trump “will never be president again” as Trump launched his third campaign for the White House.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’
Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
Outgoing Arizona Republican governor congratulates Katie Hobbs on win – as election denier Kari Lake still refuses to concede
Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede. Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election. But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”Throughout the...
Michelle Obama says Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016 ‘still hurts’
Former US first lady rules out possibility of running for president herself in future
Fallon Mocks Trump’s Praise of Son Eric for Getting ‘PhD in Subpoenas': ‘Ironic Because at Trump University, You Can’ (Video)
Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president again this week, and many couldn’t help but notice the lack of energy in his speech. But Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but also hone in on Trump’s shoutout to his son during the announcement, praising him for getting his “PhD in subpoenas.”
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
We Are Witnessing a Full-Blown MAGA Implosion
Donald Trump's grip over GOP looks further damaged after he failed to denounce Nick Fuentes and Kanye West shortly after the party's poor midterm results.
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
