ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Luke Bryan and his wife celebrate 16th anniversary with sweet tributes

By Carena Liptak
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvmPw_0jdCQODB00

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot to celebrate in December: Not only is it the holiday season, they also celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Luke marked 16 years of marriage with an anniversary message that was somewhat uncharacteristically sweet. He and Caroline are typically jokesters who don't get too sappy.

"It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the singer wrote. "Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I've loved you since the second I saw you. It's truly remarkable what we've done together."

He added, "I love you to the moon and back and here's to 100 more."

For Luke and Caroline, no anniversary tribute was complete without a dose of silliness, and he rounded out the post with a shot of the two of them together in full '80s garb -- complete with a visor, aviator sunglasses and a mullet wig.

Over on her Instagram, Caroline also celebrated the big 16 with a post , writing, "16 years ago we had zero clue what we were stepping into. The good, the bad, silly moments and stupid arguments. It's been worth it all and I love you more every year!"

December is usually Pranksmas month in the Bryan household, but they've had to keep the festivities relatively tame this year: Caroline is currently recovering from hip surgery.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.
The Boot

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Looper

Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
SheKnows

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
GMA

GMA

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy