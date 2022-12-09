LCC women's basketball team looking to turn corner after almost 50-point win

The Lansing Community College women's basketball team got off to a slow start on the season. Then, they erupted on Monday with a 48-point win. The Stars are a young team just two sophomores on the roster, so there have been some growing pains this season.

"We're not trying to be the non-conference champions. We're trying to figure out who plays well together, what do we look like when we face adversity, what things do we do well and what do we need to work on, so when January comes, we're ready to go right at the first tip-off," head coach Layne Ingram said.

As the team continues to gel, they'll be relying on their veteran players to continue to lead the way.

"I have to step up, and I like taking that role because I expect a lot of myself, and I like to translate that to everybody else because we want to win and that's what we are here to do," sophomore forward Elysia Causley said.

Right now, LCC's gym is under renovation, so their next four homes games this month will all be played at Great Lakes Christian College. The Stars expect to be back in their gym after the new year.

