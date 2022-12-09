ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

LCC women's basketball team looking to turn corner after almost 50-point win

By Thomas Cook
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aoikf_0jdCQLZ000

The Lansing Community College women's basketball team got off to a slow start on the season. Then, they erupted on Monday with a 48-point win. The Stars are a young team just two sophomores on the roster, so there have been some growing pains this season.

"We're not trying to be the non-conference champions. We're trying to figure out who plays well together, what do we look like when we face adversity, what things do we do well and what do we need to work on, so when January comes, we're ready to go right at the first tip-off," head coach Layne Ingram said.

As the team continues to gel, they'll be relying on their veteran players to continue to lead the way.

"I have to step up, and I like taking that role because I expect a lot of myself, and I like to translate that to everybody else because we want to win and that's what we are here to do," sophomore forward Elysia Causley said.

Right now, LCC's gym is under renovation, so their next four homes games this month will all be played at Great Lakes Christian College. The Stars expect to be back in their gym after the new year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard

On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs December 12, 2022

County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate to VP – Loss Mitigation Officer. Joe R. Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank (“CNB”), is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in...
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
97.5 NOW FM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Two juveniles arrested after carjacking on MSU's campus

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety received a report of a carjacking that occurred along West Circle Drive near the Main Library around midnight on Friday.Two juveniles were arrested in Lansing following a police chase. ﻿It was determined the two juveniles were not students at the university or affiliated with the university in any way. There is an ongoing investigation regarding this incident, a police statement said.
EAST LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy