Hampton, VA

Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos

By Madeline Miller
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary of the CBD Emporium store that occurred in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Authorities were alerted of the incident around 1:48 a.m. on Dec. 8. After investigating, officers deduced that the suspects entered the store by breaking a window with a rock. The suspects took tobacco and vape products, then fled by scene on foot.

The division released the following descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect # 1: White Male, 16–20 y/o, 5’-10” to 6ft, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, mask over face, black hoody, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect # 2: White Male, 14–25 y/o, wearing a maroon hoodie, black hat, a black and gray backpack, dark pants, yellow sneakers, and a medical style mask.

Suspect # 3: White Male/Female, 14–20 y/o, wearing a black and white stripped American flag hoodie, black pants, pink face mask, a dark colored book bag, and yellow or light-colored shoes.

Hampton PD is encouraging anyone with information to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

