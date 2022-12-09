ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida-based moving companies sued by state, accused of deceptive practices

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

A network of South Florida-based moving companies has been targeted for shutdown in a civil complaint filed Thursday by state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The complaint against Lauderhill-based Gold Standard Moving and Storage, three individuals and multiple companies operating under various names was filed in Broward County Circuit Court. It alleges a pattern of deceit familiar to untold numbers of customers who have been victimized in recent years by brokers misrepresenting themselves as moving companies.

According to the complaint, the defendants since at least April 2019 used deceptive marketing and “other unfair tactics” to market themselves as experienced professional movers “when in fact they are mere brokers who do not conduct moves.”

They secured large upfront deposits from consumers with promises of nationwide moves, door-to-door services, professional moving services and low costs, it says.

After customers reach out to the brokers through websites, customers are asked to pay deposits they are told will cover 30% of the total moving cost, the complaint states. But later they find out the deposit “has no relationship to who will be performing the move and the estimate has no relationship to the ultimate cost.”

On moving day, a completely different company shows up in a U-Haul or other rented truck and often demands more money than the Gold Standard enterprise quoted to the consumer, the complaint states.

Consumers often complain that the third-party movers fail to show up on scheduled days, transfer their belongings into unknown storage facilities, break or lose their goods, fail to deliver the goods when promised, and require additional money upon delivery, the lawsuit states.

Moody said in a news release: “The defendants promised top-quality moving services, but instead provided shoddy work, higher-than-advertised prices and loads of headaches for people simply trying to relocate.”

Also named in the complaint are three individuals — Charles Gordon Abrams of Palm Beach County, Daniel J. Metz and Rudolph Logan Rice of Broward County, and nine companies: Pompano Beach-based United American Moving LLC, Spartan Moving and Storage LLC, Razor Van Lines LLC, US Pro Moving and Logistics LLC, Southeast Holding LLC and Southeast Holdings LLC; St. Petersburg-based Executive Van Lines LLC; Coral Springs-based National American Van Lines LLC; and Boca Raton-based Imperial Moving Group LLC dba Simple Path Moving.

Attempts by the South Florida Sun Sentinel to reach those named as defendants were unsuccessful Friday.

Gold Standard hid its “unfair and deceptive tactics” by operating under multiple company names that funneled inquiries to a single call center, the complaint states.

A business profile on Better Business Bureau’s website shows that Gold Standard Moving and Storage was the subject of 634 complaints over the past three years. The company has an “F” rating from BBB.

Several complaints on the BBB site alleged that company failed to send promised deposit refunds to customers who asked to cancel their moves. One customer complained in August of canceling their contract and requesting a refund within 24 hours after paying a $4,769 deposit. “It has been almost a whole year and despite numerous phone calls have not received a refund,” the customer wrote. The complaint status is tagged as “unanswered” by the company.

The complaint alleges violations of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and federal regulations enforced by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

It seeks temporary and permanent injunctions shutting down the companies’ operations, plus dissolution of the enterprise, restitution to victims, disgorgement of earnings, and civil penalties.

The action by Moody’s office is the latest in a series of state and federal enforcement activities against South Florida moving brokers that allege deceptive and unfair business practices.

In November, the United States Department of Transportation recognized the office’s Consumer Protection Division’s “Operation Moving Target” program with its Inspector General Partnership Award for shutting down 19 Florida-based moving firms and levying $27 million in fines and restitution.

Staff writer Lisa J. Huriash contributed to this report.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .

