ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Chris Perkins: Mike McDaniel has proven he’s different, now he must prove he can take Dolphins to next level

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

This is the time of year that we reach a decision on Dolphins rookie coach Mike McDaniel — crunch time — as Miami faces its final stretch of crucial games with so much at stake.

Everyone likes McDaniel. We enjoy his wise-cracking answers during press conferences. He’s funny. He’s refreshing. We enjoy his creative offense. It’s unique. We applaud his innovative ideas such as rearranging the locker room seating so that running backs now sit next to linebackers and defensive tackles instead of other running backs, cornerbacks sit next to guards instead of other cornerbacks, and so on. It’s a way of forcing players out of their comfort zone and into getting to know other teammates.

Yes, McDaniel, who wore Supreme x Nike Air Force Ones in the opener vs. New England, has been different.

But the Dolphins don’t need different, they need a coach who can take them to the next level and, ultimately, on a path toward a Super Bowl.

The next few weeks will determine whether McDaniel fits that mold.

That’s true for the entire coaching staff, not just McDaniel.

So far, McDaniel and his staff have answered the call.

But this is a playoffs-or-bust year.

From where the Dolphins are now, there are few legitimate excuses for missing the postseason.

The Dolphins are 8-4 heading into Sunday night’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. They’re most likely headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

McDaniel gets lots of credit for the team’s early success.

One of the biggest things that sets McDaniel and his coaching staff apart from previous Dolphins staffs is they’ve excelled at formulating a gameplan that fits their talent — as opposed to having a gameplan and forcing the talent to fit the gameplan.

It’s a huge difference. It’s kind of like the difference between hearing what someone is saying and understanding what they’re saying.

We’ll find out in the next few weeks whether this analysis of McDaniel and his staff holds.

Again, so far, so good.

Everyone likes how McDaniel came into the job and made building quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence the No. 1 objective.

The rebuilt Tagovailoa is now the No. 1 vote-getter for the Pro Bowl .

Tagovailoa gets the bulk of the credit for his improvement because it’s a player’s league, first and foremost. Tagovailoa did the work in the offseason, and he made that work translate to the regular season.

But McDaniel found a way to get into Tagovailoa’s head. That’s been a huge key. McDaniel didn’t just recognize Tagovailoa’s strengths, he came up with an offense that played to those strengths.

Yes, having wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who seems to be headed for the Hall of Fame, helps greatly. But McDaniel also had to find a way to play to Hill’s strengths.

The entire Dolphins coaching staff has found ways to make things work this year.

You start with the absence of cornerback Byron Jones after offseason Achilles surgery. Without Jones, they couldn’t play the same lockdown, blitzing style they employed in 2021. That left a big hole in the defense but they found a way to compensate starting with the season opener, when safety Jevon Holland secured an interception in the end zone, with cornerback Xavien Howard in coverage, that helped lead to a 20-7 victory over New England.

The process continued through injuries to right tackle Austin Jackson, left tackle Terron Armstead, Tagovailoa, cornerback Nik Needham, safety Brandon Jones, left guard Liam Eichenberg, and so on.

Again, the bulk of the credit goes to the players who stepped in as replacements.

But also credit the coaches who found ways to take advantage of their team’s strengths.

McDaniel and his staff have lots to figure out after last week’s 33-17 loss at San Francisco, a game in which the defense was shredded by a rookie seventh-round quarterback, Brock Purdy, and the offense was 0 of 7 on third downs, rushed for just 33 yards and gave up three sacks.

The coaches have been effective at figuring such things out to this point.

Now, they’ve got to finish the job and get the Dolphins to the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Relax, these aren’t the same ’ol Dolphins ... are they?

It’s tough to know where to start after the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Dolphins (8-5), who visit first-place Buffalo next week, are 3-5 against teams .500 or better and have lost four straight games against teams .500 or better. The Dolphins need to win two of their last four games to get to 10 wins and (likely) earn a wild-card berth. If they win ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s how to watch Saturday night’s Dolphins-Bills game on TV

Saturday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3) will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, but if you’re among the throng in Broward and Miami-Dade counties that don’t get NFL Network, there’s good news. The game will be broadcast locally in Broward County on WFOR-TV (Ch. 4). The same is true for Miami-Dade County residents. If you live in Palm Beach County ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grading the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss to Chargers; plus stock up, stock down

The Miami Dolphins have gone cold right as the schedule gets cold. The things that were working during a five-game winning streak have been flipped against them in back-to-back road losses against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. It only gets tougher now for Miami (8-5), playing the division-leading Bills in potentially snowy Buffalo on a short week for a Saturday night game ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Dolphins’ offense reeling as November Tua isn’t December Tua

The bottom feeders pushed. The second-stringers pressed. The lowest-rated defense the Dolphins will face to finish the year set up a roadblock where Miami’s receivers love to find open space. “Everyone has laid back and played soft in zones and gives them all this space because they’re scared of their speed,” Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said late Sunday night after Los Angeles’ ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins searching for answers and lessons from back-to-back losses as they prepare for frigid Buffalo

Now things get interesting. As the Dolphins (8-5) prepare for Saturday’s game at AFC East leader Buffalo (10-3), a game that’s forecast to be played in frigid temperatures and snow, conditions not ideal for a team that can’t run the ball, they’re staring at the possibility of a three-game December losing streak. All of a sudden, a season that had so much promise a few weeks ago is dangling ...
BUFFALO, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa outplayed by Justin Herbert as Dolphins suffer frustrating loss to Chargers

It was a night of frustration in prime time for the Miami Dolphins. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, amid all the constant comparisons with the Dolphins quarterback taken one pick ahead of him in 2020, played like he was in a different weight class than Tua Tagovailoa. Behind Herbert’s stellar play and Tagovailoa’s ineffectiveness against a defense that was missing five starters, the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Why has offense hit a wall? Would things be different defensively with Byron Jones?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Was there a reason we didn’t seem to adjust our offensive scheme during that game when the Chargers were 100% focused on taking away the center of the field in the 15-20 yard range. – @ShopWithDave on Twitter Q: Serious response: ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: For playoff purposes, Dolphins are in a race to get to 10 wins

If you’re looking at the Miami Dolphins just getting into the playoffs, no matter how it happens, view the rest of the season as a race to 10 wins. Get to 10 wins, meaning the Dolphins (8-5) win two of their last four regular-season games, and you’re probably in. It’s not guaranteed, but from where we are now, and in most realistic scenarios, the Dolphins are probably in if they win the right ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Losing shows how much Dolphins need to help Tua Tagovailoa coming up

Sometimes losing shows you more than winning. Tua Tagovailoa showed he can win in November if everything is perfect around him. He played with strength and style, a marvel of accuracy and chemistry as he picked off open receivers from the center of a controlled football biosphere of opponent, score and weather. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers cracked that biosphere the past ...
TENNESSEE STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned from the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss to the Chargers

The Dolphins ventured to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in the second game of a three-game road swing Sunday night. It didn’t go well as the Dolphins lost, 23-17. Here are a few observations: Offense stalling vs. teams .500 or above The Dolphins’ offense produced one touchdown as it continued to struggle to score touchdowns consistently against teams .500 or better. Entering Sunday’s game ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Tuesday injury report updates status of Hill, Armstead, Wilson, others

The Miami Dolphins didn’t practice Tuesday, but they released a league-mandated injury report ahead of their Saturday night game as an estimation of what player participation would’ve looked like had the team practiced. Neither running back Jeff Wilson Jr. nor safety Eric Rowe, after each left Sunday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with hip and hamstring injuries, respectively, would ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Miami Dolphins 17

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over/loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday: Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist If this is a three-game road test, the Dolphins have failed the first two. The big issue is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t look like he did in November. Can that be fixed by Buffalo on Saturday? Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist The ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Tagovailoa struggles, Herbert shines — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ loss to Chargers

That’s two games in this defining three-game road trip. It’s two losses, too. The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t just beat the Dolphins 23-17. They raised more questions about this offense. Here are 10 thoughts on the night: 1. Play of the game: Fourth down at the Chargers 1-yard line with 18 seconds before half. This was set up by a third-and-17 screen pass where a defense set up by the goal ...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins, while downplaying the cold, prepare for elements in Buffalo; Jeff Wilson, Terron Armstead updates

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hasn’t looked to make the cold in Buffalo something more than it has to be as his team prepares for temperatures in the low 30s and into the 20s, plus wind and the potential for snow, when it takes on the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. “Zero monitoring for myself,” he said Wednesday of his eye on the forecast. But the Dolphins (8-5) are still ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Personnel needs, luxury-tax math both part of equation as Heat attempt to stay ahead of injury curve

It has become almost a high-wire act for the Miami Heat, not only attempting to juggle the roster amid injuries, but also meeting self-imposed limitations, including: remaining below the luxury tax, leaving open the available 15th spot on the standard roster, and continuing to carry Udonis Haslem through this 20th season on a guaranteed contract. Those three elements factored into the Heat’s ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Central star Rueben Bain picks hometown Hurricanes over FSU

Rueben Bain’s had the nickname “Hurricane” for years. Now he will get to be a Hurricane. The standout defensive lineman announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes Tuesday night, announcing his college choice at the Nat Moore Trophy presentation at Hard Rock Stadium. “They call me the kid of Miami,” Bain said. “So they were just saying to take control of the class and lead the class and ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy