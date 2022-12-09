ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia takes on Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of three in a row.

The 76ers have gone 7-5 at home. Philadelphia averages 109 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 4-8 away from home. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging nine.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (foot), Georges Niang: out (foot), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (illness), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

