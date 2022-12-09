ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Idaho8.com

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is already on the verge of his next big milestone after recording a hat trick to become just the third NHL player with 800 goals. He is just two goals two from passing Gordie Howe for second. The longtime Washington Capitals captain can climb further as soon as Thursday night at home against the Dallas Stars. Members of the Howe family are paying attention and offering their support six years after Gordie’s death. Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals long seemed unapproachable. Not anymore.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

Women’s hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M

The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women’s hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season. The decision marks an aggressive bid by the seven-team league to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase will double each team’s current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league’s board of governors 11 months ago. PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey told The Associated Press that expansion is once again being considered after the league added a team in Montreal this season.
Idaho8.com

Firing, rehab made Bruins’ Montgomery better on and off ice

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has bounced back from the low point in his career and his life to guide Boston to the best record in the NHL. Montgomery was fired by the Dallas Stars three years ago for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. He has taken what he learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the NHL ranks to make himself a better coach and person. Boston won 10 of its first 11 games on its way to a 20-3 start.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Eagles’ Sanders, Raiders’ Adams among best bets to score

The fantasy playoffs are here and these scoring stars have a vast sample size to bolster their likelihoods to pay off for you in Week 15. These are the best bets to score. KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL

