Santa Cruz County looking for artist to create public art at multi-use pathway

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Cruz County is looking for an artist to create a public art component for the Green Valley Road multi-use pathway that connects Watsonville and unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County to schools, parks, social services and transit stops. County officials said the budget for the public artwork project is $72,000.

For more information, interested artists should visit the Santa Cruz County Parks website at https://www.scparks.com/Home/AboutUs/WorkWithUs/CalltoArtists.aspx . The pathway will replace the current pedestrian trail at the site.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for the project is Jan. 20, 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.