SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 months buildings reduced to rubble has been the reality in Ukraine. People there dealing with wounds you can’t see and those you can. “They were hit in the face with a bullet or a piece of shrapnel or some other projectile,” explained Dr. Sherard Tatum, a head and neck, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Upstate Medical University. “That tears up the soft tissue of the face. There’s functional glands in the face, the nerve that moves the face, it tears up the bones.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO