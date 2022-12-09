Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate returns to Syracuse for the Holidays
(WSYR-TV) — Free on December 29? Disney On Ice is making its return to Syracuse. Erik Columbia talks with Ben Bucyzynsky, an ice skater with Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. Bucyzynsky gives us the inside scoop on his character, the flow of the show and what people can expect.
Larry Kyle performs Christmas tune on Bridge Street
(WSYR-TV) — As we get ready for the Great Salt City Blues Concert, Larry Kyle joined Bridge Street to get us in the holiday spirit with a performance of the ‘Charlie Brown classic, “Please Come Home for Christmas.”. The concert is Monday, December 36 at the Palace...
“The Rollin’ Rust” looking to start music venue in Manlius
(WSYR-TV) — Popular local folk rock band The Rollin’ Rust is aiming to bring live music to Manlius. They want to start ‘The Rollin’ Rust Room’ and are hosting a fundraising event Thursday December 15 at the A.W. Wander from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bridge Street Host Chat – December 13, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik are back hosting together Tuesday and what a day it is to talk Syracuse sports!. The SU Men’s Soccer team captured the program’s first national championship Monday night in a penalty kicks shootout thriller. The two break down what it meant for the city, the university and the program.
The History of Syracuse’s Municipal Tree
(WSYR-TV) — A thousand children lined up on the stairs of the courthouse in downtown Syracuse singing Christmas Carols when they had the first tree lighting. Find out more as Tim Fox and Steve Infanto talk with Bob Searing, Curator of History with the Onondaga Historical Association about the first tree lighting in St. Mary Circle.
Quiet for now, snow returns Thursday
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Stays quiet tonight into the start of Thursday before wintry changes take place Thursday afternoon. All is quiet and dry through the start of Thursday. So, if you have plans to be out and about this evening doing some Christmas shopping, attending a Christmas party and or running errands you are in good shape just bundle up.
Miracle Twins: NewsChannel 9 gets up-close with baby elephants at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On what could have been the last 50° day of the year, the crowd at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo was unusually large for the early winter. One of the Zoo’s collections managers, Ashley Shepperd, gives the go-ahead to open the gates and let out the three-generation Asian elephant herd for visitor viewing.
JG3 partners with NOVUS Clothing Company
(WSYR-TV) — Joe Girard III is one of the most popular athletes at Syracuse University. Now, he has joined two former Division I athletes, and brothers, who have started a clothing line called NOVUS. Nick and Garret Bernardo started their line in 2011 just as a hobby, but are now full-time with their passion.
Your Stories Q&A: Why is there a massive dirt pile at the Syracuse airport?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have the dirt on a mound of dirt you may have seen on the ground as you are taking to the air. What is the massive pile of dirt you see entering the Syracuse airport?. According to the Communications Team at Syracuse Hancock International...
Late week storm followed by lake snow for weekend
After a widespread significant bout of wintry weather, 5 to 10+” of snow, late this week, some contend with more significant, localized lake effect snow over the weekend and beyond!. There are already Winter Storm Watches in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario over the weekend into...
The timing and amount of snow heading our way
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is heading our way and its impacts will be felt from Thursday afternoon into Friday night. Snow or a wintry mix arrives in Central New York after 1 p.m. Thursday. Light snow for Thursday’s evening commute. Snow and a wintry...
Annual Food for Families Campaign in full swing
(WSYR-TV) — This Friday is the annual Food for Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets and the Food Bank of Central New York. Purchase a breakfast, lunch or dinner “Little Brown Bag of Hope” online or at any Tops register today and support your local food bank. Bags are available for $5, $10 and $20.
The Hearth on James to hold event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause. During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
Upstate Medical University surgeon reflects on mission trip to Ukraine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 months buildings reduced to rubble has been the reality in Ukraine. People there dealing with wounds you can’t see and those you can. “They were hit in the face with a bullet or a piece of shrapnel or some other projectile,” explained Dr. Sherard Tatum, a head and neck, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Upstate Medical University. “That tears up the soft tissue of the face. There’s functional glands in the face, the nerve that moves the face, it tears up the bones.”
Suspect falls onto kitchen knife during altercation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last night, December 13, two women were involved in a physical altercation that left both of them injured. Around 10:33 p.m. last night, Syracuse Police found suspect 23-year-old Blair Seals and victim, 22-year-old Tanashia Jernigam, at 318 Otisco Street, Apartment 4. According to SPD, Jernigan...
