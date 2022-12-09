ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9Qt8_0jdCOY0b00

England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side take on reigning champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Tottenham striker said: “Looking back in 2018, we didn’t really know what to expect from the group.

“We went there with belief we could win it, but it was almost a new experience. We got to the semi-finals and everyone was over the moon, but whether we had full belief to go and win the tournament, I am not sure.

“But we backed that up by reaching the final of the Euros and the belief has been growing.

“We lost in the Euros by a couple of kicks of the ball and we have entered this tournament believing we can win and it is about trying to push on. We go into the (France) game with more belief than we did in 2018.

“We know that we’re a very good team and there are good teams in this tournament. If we did lose tomorrow, we would be as disappointed as anyone.

“Between us and everyone involved we have a real belief and determination to be successful on the pitch.”

Kane said he had not spoken to his Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris, the France goalkeeper, ahead of the game.

“He is a really good guy, one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” Kane said. “For a game like this, we are not friends for sure and go to have a good battle against each other.

“I have known him for a long time and can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I will enjoy playing against him if we win, but know he will be doing everything to make France win.”

Southgate has a decision to make over what role Raheem Sterling will play against the French.

The 28-year-old Chelsea forward did not feature in the last-16 win over Senegal because of concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling flew back to the UK to deal with the matter but has linked back up with England again in Qatar and was part of the 25-man group training at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

“I have spoken briefly with Raheem at training and we will speak (again) later on,” the England boss said.

“He wanted to train today. Normally we wouldn’t do that, with him having been on a long flight, but it was a lighter session.

“He will be involved tomorrow, but what that looks like I have got to decide.”

Southgate insisted Kyle Walker, who had been a fitness doubt before the tournament, would be ready to shackle France dangerman Kylian Mbappe if required.

“We always wanted to give Kyle the opportunity to be fit as he has been a very important player for us over the last six years,” the England manager said of the Manchester City defender.

“Kyle is ready. We are talking about one of the opposition, but France are a fantastic team and we are aware of all of their players.

“(France manager) Didier (Deschamps) has created a team that is stronger than the individuals, which maybe wasn’t always the case and we have to be at our very best to win the game.”

Southgate feels England’s run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup and subsequent progress to the final of Euro 2020 last summer can only stand them in good stead for the encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium.

“In terms of our experiences, those big matches are important reference points for the team,” he said.

“There have been some defeats that hurt that prepare you for nights like tomorrow where you have to be the very best version of yourself.

“We are ready to fight France for that place in the semi-finals.”

Southgate maintained England do have a plan should the match have to be settled on penalties.

On the prospect of facing club-mate Lloris from the spot, Kane said: “I am always someone who backs myself against any goalkeeper, and hopefully tomorrow I will be able to have chances to put away.

“I know I have to be at the top of my game to do that. I try to prepare as well as I can and be free and let my instinct take over.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Southgate stands down

The Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.
newschain

England and Wales fans praised for ‘exemplary’ behaviour at World Cup in Qatar

England and Wales fans have been praised for their “exemplary” behaviour at the World Cup in Qatar by the UK’s football policing lead. Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police said there had been no police incidents and no arrests of British nationals throughout the teams’ participation in the tournament.
newschain

We may see glorious finale for Lionel Messi or first African finalist in Qatar

A repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, a glorious finale for Lionel Messi or a first African finalist all remain possible ahead of this week’s World Cup semi-finals. Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics as Argentina take on Croatia and France face surprise package Morocco.
newschain

Raphael Varane insists France must avoid Morocco ‘trap’ to earn place in final

Raphael Varane insists France will not “fall into the trap” of simply thinking a place in the World Cup final is theirs for the taking. The defending champions are just two victories away from becoming the first side to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962 after reaching the semi-finals with a hard-fought win over England on Saturday.
newschain

Harry Kane: England really believe World Cup win is possible this time

England captain Harry Kane insists the team will go into their World Cup clash against France with “more belief” than in their run to the semi-final four years ago. Kane will lead England into their quarter-final meeting with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.
newschain

Wikipedia says referee ‘lost his guide dog’ after apparent England fan edits

Wikipedia appears to have been edited by England fans upset by decisions made by referee Wilton Sampaio in the first half of the World Cup quarter-final. The Brazilian referee drew the ire of England supporters after significant decisions in the first half of the game against France, with a possible foul in the build up to the French opener and a possible penalty shout eventually waved away after a lengthy VAR review.
newschain

He’ll have nation behind him – Harry Kane backed to overcome penalty ‘trauma’

Harry Kane has been backed to overcome any trauma after his World Cup penalty miss. The skipper missed his crucial second spot-kick with seven minutes left as England were knocked out by France on Saturday. A 2-1 quarter-final defeat meant more World Cup heartbreak, with Olivier Giroud grabbing the winner...
newschain

England-France quarter-final could produce World Cup winner, say fans

England and France fans believe the winner of their quarter-final clash could go on to secure World Cup glory. The Three Lions landed the first blow on Saturday as their supporters beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park. Thousands of fans will later...
newschain

England’s Anthony Watson hails ‘ridiculously good coach’ Steve Borthwick

England star Anthony Watson has described Steve Borthwick as “a ridiculously good coach” ahead of his likely ascension to English rugby’s top job. And Watson also reserved considerable praise for ex-England head coach Eddie Jones, whose seven-year reign ended last week when he was sacked following a poor Autumn Nations Series campaign.
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight

Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England back home as Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence

England landed back in Birmingham on Sunday evening after their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. There is no action until Tuesday but, here, the PA news agency looks at how Sunday unfolded at the World Cup. England arrive home. The England squad flew back to the UK on...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Argentina gear up for crunch Croatia clash

Argentina and Croatia geared up for their showdown on Tuesday in the first of the semi-finals, while preparations also continued for the France-Morocco clash that follows 24 hours later. Here, the PA news agency looks at how Monday unfolded at the World Cup in Qatar. Scaloni defends his men. Argentina...
newschain

‘You need a bit of luck sometimes’ – Didier Deschamps after France beat England

France boss Didier Deschamps admitted “you need a bit of luck sometimes” after the reigning champions edged past England to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Four years on from lifting the trophy in Moscow, Les Bleus set-up a shot at a second straight final against surprise package Morocco on Wednesday evening.
newschain

Football’s not coming home after England World Cup exit but Dave the cat is

Football may not be coming home, but Dave the cat is. After England lost to France in the World Cup quarter-final, the squad began their journey back from their Al Wakrah hotel base on Sunday afternoon. They will eventually be joined by Dave, the cat who spent time around the...
newschain

Zlatko Dalic says Argentina win would be ‘greatest historical game for Croatia’

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic believes victory over Argentina in their World Cup semi-final would eclipse the win against England at the same stage four years ago. After leading Croatia to the final in Russia, Dalic has steered them into the business end of another World Cup and they face Argentina – Lionel Messi and all – at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night.
newschain

‘Absolutely gutted’ Harry Kane vows to get stronger from World Cup heartbreak

England captain Harry Kane insists he will use their disappointing World Cup exit to be mentally stronger in the future. The Tottenham striker, who had earlier converted from the spot to go level with Wayne Rooney as the country’s leading scorer on 53 goals, missed a late penalty which would have made it 2-2 against France in their quarter-final.
newschain

How does England’s current run of Test success compare to the recent past?

England wrapped up their Test series in Pakistan with a 26-run win in Multan and in the process bowled their opponents out for the 17th time in succession. While most of the focus has been on England’s big-hitting batters in their run of eight wins in nine Tests under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, the bowlers have been similarly destructive – taking 10 wickets in every innings to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy