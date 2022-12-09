Read full article on original website
TERENCE CRAWFORD GETS A KO OVER DAVID AVENESYAN & CYBORG WINS – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OMAHA, Neb.—- At CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, southpaw Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, 39-0 with 30 knockouts, Omaha, Nebraska, had his Omaha steak for the night when he scored a sixth-round one-punch knockout of EBU European Welterweight champion David Avanesyan, 29-4-1 with 17 knockouts, Newark, United Kingdom.
LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ DEFEATS JOSH WARRINGTON & EBANIE BRIDGES STOPS SHANNON O’CONNELL – VIDEO
LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ DEFEATS JOSH WARRINGTON & EBANIE BRIDGES STOPS SHANNON O’CONNELL. Leeds, UK (December 11th, 2022)– Josh Warrington was dealt a huge blow against Luis Alberto Lopez. Josh Warrington’s second reign as world champion was a brief one as he was defeated by Luis Alberto Lopez inside...
MANNY PACQUIAO RETURNS TODAY FOR AN EXHIBITION AT MIDDLEWEIGHT – WEIGH-IN VIDEO
Seoul, South Korea (December 10th, 2022)– Southpaw Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, General Santos Sur, Philippines, age 43, a former eight-division world champion, 16 months retired since losing a decision to Yordnies Ugas in August 2021, will fight an exhibition on Sunday, December 11, 2022, against South Korean middleweight Southpaw MMA fighter and YouTuber DK Yoo, also age 43, of Seoul, South, Korea.
Michael Conlan Stops Karim Guerfi in First in SSE Arena Belfast Main Event – Video Highlights
Michael Conlan Stops Karim Guerfi in First in SSE Arena Belfast Main Event. Belfast, Ireland (December 11th, 2022)– Michael ‘Mick’ Conlan, 18-1 with nine knockouts, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, the former WBA interim World Featherweight champion, had only this to say to the Belfast crowd “Merry Christmas thank you for coming. I was hurting him from the start. It’s a nice merry Christmas present to myself. Thank G-d for a first-round stoppage just before Christmas. Merry Christmas everybody!”
December 17th Rising Star Promotions Card at Showboat in Atlantic is Postponed
December 17th Rising Star Promotions Card at Showboat in Atlantic is Postponed. Atlantic City, NJ (December 12th, 2022)–Due to unforeseen circumstances, the December 17th fight card promoted by Rising Star Promotions has been postponed. “I deeply regret to inform everyone that the event on December 17th will need to...
Manny Pacquiao & Austin Trout Return, Bud KOs Avanesyan, Tale of Two Lopez – Video Highlights
Manny Pacquiao & Austin Trout Return, Bud KOs Avanesyan, Tale of Two Lopez. In a December 2022 month of exciting boxing, Manny Pacquiao returned in exhibition form, and Terence Crawford, Teofimo Lopez, Luis Alberto Lopez, and Austin Trout scored important career continuing wins for the weekend of December 10-12, 2022.
