realcombatmedia.com

TERENCE CRAWFORD GETS A KO OVER DAVID AVENESYAN & CYBORG WINS – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

OMAHA, Neb.—- At CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, southpaw Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, 39-0 with 30 knockouts, Omaha, Nebraska, had his Omaha steak for the night when he scored a sixth-round one-punch knockout of EBU European Welterweight champion David Avanesyan, 29-4-1 with 17 knockouts, Newark, United Kingdom.
OMAHA, NE
MANNY PACQUIAO RETURNS TODAY FOR AN EXHIBITION AT MIDDLEWEIGHT – WEIGH-IN VIDEO

Seoul, South Korea (December 10th, 2022)– Southpaw Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, General Santos Sur, Philippines, age 43, a former eight-division world champion, 16 months retired since losing a decision to Yordnies Ugas in August 2021, will fight an exhibition on Sunday, December 11, 2022, against South Korean middleweight Southpaw MMA fighter and YouTuber DK Yoo, also age 43, of Seoul, South, Korea.
Michael Conlan Stops Karim Guerfi in First in SSE Arena Belfast Main Event – Video Highlights

Michael Conlan Stops Karim Guerfi in First in SSE Arena Belfast Main Event. Belfast, Ireland (December 11th, 2022)– Michael ‘Mick’ Conlan, 18-1 with nine knockouts, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, the former WBA interim World Featherweight champion, had only this to say to the Belfast crowd “Merry Christmas thank you for coming. I was hurting him from the start. It’s a nice merry Christmas present to myself. Thank G-d for a first-round stoppage just before Christmas. Merry Christmas everybody!”

