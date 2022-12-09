Michael Conlan Stops Karim Guerfi in First in SSE Arena Belfast Main Event. Belfast, Ireland (December 11th, 2022)– Michael ‘Mick’ Conlan, 18-1 with nine knockouts, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, the former WBA interim World Featherweight champion, had only this to say to the Belfast crowd “Merry Christmas thank you for coming. I was hurting him from the start. It’s a nice merry Christmas present to myself. Thank G-d for a first-round stoppage just before Christmas. Merry Christmas everybody!”

