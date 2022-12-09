Read full article on original website
Related
Property owners to pay for governments' taxation errors, Illinois Answers finds
Illinois homeowners may notice a slight increase in their property taxes this year, thanks to an obscure law that passed in 2021.
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Home marijuana delivery could be coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois. The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, […]
Hey Illinois, There’s a New $1400 Stimulus Check Going Out to 9 Million Homes
There's a new $1400 Stimulus Check that will go out to nine million homes across America, $2800 for couples. IRSGOV. New year, new bills...There will me 9 million Americans that will receive a stimulus check of $1400, so this might help things out a bit!. So here's the deal, the...
fox32chicago.com
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
The richest woman in Illinois
The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
Comments / 0