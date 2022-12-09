ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

R.A. Heim

Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home marijuana delivery could be coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois. The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Illinois

The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL

