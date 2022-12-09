Read full article on original website
FAITH MISSION SMART-CARE KIDS HAVE CHRISTMAS PARTY AT BRENHAM AIRPORT
Children in Faith Mission’s SMART-CARE program had a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Saturday at the program’s annual Christmas Party. The kids got to visit the Brenham Municipal Airport, where the Westside Airmen’s Group of Houston taught them about aviation and let them step onto private planes. In addition,...
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TEAM UP TO AUTHOR A NEW BOOK
37 students from Mr. Ben Lewis’ class at Brenham Middle School have teamed up for a new book that they authored together. The book is called “The American Experience: Volume 3.”. Students were given the assignment of interviewing an immigrant to the United States, a veteran of the...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Topics of importance during the upcoming legislative session beginning next month will be discussed today (Monday) by the Brenham School Board. Trustees will go through the Education Service Center (ESC) Region VI superintendents’ list of legislative priorities. The board will also consider approval of requests for proposals (RFPs) for...
SOMERVILLE HOLDING WINTER COAT AND FOOD DRIVE
The Somerville High School Student Council is holding a Winter Coat and Food Drive to help those that are less fortunate this time of year. This coming week, everyone is encouraged to bring a new or unused coat, as well as non-perishable items to either the Somerville Elementary School front office, or the Somerville High School Front Office.
TOYS FOR TOTS CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY
This year marks the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, and they are joining forces with First Responders in Washington County to provide a brighter Christmas to local children. They are having a big collection coming up on Monday from 4-7pm at the Fireman’s Training Center in Brenham. Everyone...
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP ON WATER & SEWER RATES, GARBAGE SERVICES
The Burton City Council will discuss utilities in a workshop after its monthly council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). Councilmembers will review study results for water and sewer rates and discuss garbage services and rates. They will also discuss an alleyway conveyance. No action will be taken during the workshop. Prior to...
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HAVE A SHORT MEETING
The City of Brenham Board of Adjustment will hold a meeting this Monday night. The Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request made by David and Kim Wellmann. They are seeking a variance in order to expand parking lot coverage at their property at 103 East Academy Street.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court will have several items to discuss during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners will be voting on recommendations for the distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant funding for Spring 2023. Fund recipients include the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce for the Art Walk and their Wine & Chocolate Tasting, the Chappell Hill Historical Society for the Bluebonnet Festival, Unity Theater for the 2022-2023 season, and Washington on the Brazos for Texas Independence Day.
ABUSE OF 911 SERVICE LANDS ONE IN JAIL
Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:10, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Market Street for an unsafe lane change. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Michaela Marie Dunlap, 27 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Fort Bend County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dunlap was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
