SFGate
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Popculture
Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter
David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
SFGate
A ‘Black Swan’ Musical Could Take Flight: ‘We’re Working on It,’ Says Darren Aronofsky
Natalie Portman won the Oscar for best actress thanks to her role as Nina Sayers in “Black Swan.” Might the character earn another actor a Tony Award some day? It might if filmmaker Darren Aronofsky sees through with his plan to bring “Black Swan” to the stage as a Broadway musical. The director, who has been making the press rounds in support of his latest directorial effort “The Whale,” confirmed to AV Club that he’s currently working on adapting his 2010 psychological thriller into a musical.
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
Effective tonight, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn have officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story. However, a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. Meanwhile, we hear with sources familiar to the scene, that Gunn and Safran are in...
SFGate
Reese Witherspoon Cheerleading Comedy ‘All Stars’ Gets Two-Season Order at Amazon
Following a bidding war, Amazon has put in a two-season straight to series order for the half-hour comedy “All Stars” from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon will star and executive produce. The series follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who goes across the pond to...
SFGate
‘The Glory,’ Korean Female Revenge Drama From Netflix, Drops First Trailer
Leading Korean actor Song Hye-kyo leads the cast of “The Glory,” a Netflix drama delivering a female-led tale of delicate and long-gestating vengeance, that uploads from the end of the month. Song portrays a woman who was bullied at school, but who has carefully nurtured her grudges deep...
SFGate
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
SFGate
Ron Howard on ‘Thirteen Lives’ and What It Would Take for Him to Return to Acting
Though superstition would suggest otherwise, the number “13” has been lucky for Ron Howard. The filmmaker won his first DGA Award for the 1995 hit “Apollo 13,” which documented the troubled 1970 lunar mission. Now he’s earning raves for “Thirteen Lives,” another true-life story about the 2018 effort to rescue a youth football team from the Tham Luang caves in Thailand.
SFGate
Aubrey Plaza Knows What Harper and Cameron Really Did in That ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Room
Aubrey Plaza loves chaos — and she has her own messy insight into what really happened between Harper and Cameron in that hotel room at The White Lotus. In the penultimate episode of White Lotus last week, Plaza’s character Harper disappeared into a hotel room with her husband Ethan’s friend Cameron. Amid growing tension between both Harper and Ethan and Cameron and his wife, Daphne, and the group as a foursome, the idea that Harper and Cameron would hook up didn’t seem fully out of the question. After first denying anything sexual happened, she eventually cops to an innocent makeout during the finale. But the admission left Ethan, and the viewers at home, unsure if they were really getting the full story.
