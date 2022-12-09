The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their bye in Week 14, and while there are still four games remaining in this season, it is fair to assume that attention is already shifting to the future. With a record of 4-8-1, Indianapolis is a long shot to make the playoffs and it is hard to imagine Jeff Saturday, in his first coaching stint above the high school level, rallying the groups.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO