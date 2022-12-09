Read full article on original website
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
Zion Williamson's Viral Quote After Suns-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Notable Wizards player wants out of Washington?
One well-known NBA player may be trying to get out of the nation’s capital. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke this week with an NBA source who said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is seeking a move from the team. “He wants out,” the source was quoted as saying...
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“I was ahead of my time because I knew how to market myself” — Darryl Dawkins on why he thinks he'd be popular in today's NBA
The late Darryl Dawkins once said his unique ability to boast during interviews would've made him famous in this NBA era.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
MLB trade: Brewers, Braves win Sean Murphy deal with Oakland
The Oakland A’s had one big MLB trade chip left on their roster, and getting a solid deal back in return for him was paramount to the team’s future success. On the surface, the A’s failed in their mission to do that on Monday when they sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal.
3 Players The Colts Should Target In First Round Of NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their bye in Week 14, and while there are still four games remaining in this season, it is fair to assume that attention is already shifting to the future. With a record of 4-8-1, Indianapolis is a long shot to make the playoffs and it is hard to imagine Jeff Saturday, in his first coaching stint above the high school level, rallying the groups.
Jeff Saturday announces Colts quarterback decision
While Jeff Saturday’s interim head coaching experience got off on the right foot, it’s been a disaster ever since. While Saturday has struggled with clock management and their offense has been anemic, the team has lost three straight, including a 54-19 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.
Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nikes During Nets Game
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving switched shoes during last night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
National CFB writer states Miami football has biggest transfer portal question
Mario Cristobal faces a pivotal offseason after the Miami football team finished 5-7 in his inaugural season. Andrea Adelson of ESPN stated the Hurricanes have the “biggest remaining question” of the ACC teams with transfer portal takeaways. Miami has lost 15 players to the 2023 transfer portal. The...
