Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Lewes woman killed in crash Saturday afternoon
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes woman lost her life after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say around 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback was approaching a sharp curve on Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Lexus RX coming from the opposite direction was coming up on the same curve. The two vehicles collided in a near head-on collision.
WBOC
Smyrna Woman Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. Police said that at around 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South Carter Road. The vehicle was swerving between the left and right lanes of travel, police said. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Mazda and contacted the driver, identified as Michelle Taylor, of Smyrna. Police said the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Taylor’s breath and observed other signs of impairment, so a DUI investigation ensued. Taylor was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed that Taylor had four prior convictions for DUI, according to police.
firststateupdate.com
Smyrna Woman Charged With Fifth DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 59-year-old Michelle Taylor of Smyrna, Delaware, for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. Officials said on December 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a dark blue Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north...
WBOC
Hit-and-run Leads to Arrest in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Polcie say troopers arrested a Delmar man on DUI and assault charges after a hit-and-run crash. Troopers said that on Friday, Dec. 9 a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped for traffic on John J. Williams Highway. A Ford van traveling behind the Land Rover failed to stop and, according to troopers, rear-ended the Land Rover. Troopers say the driver of the van, 53-year-old Steven Shores, got out of his vehicle, confronted the 69-year-old man, and threw him into the road before driving off.
Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
LEWES, DE – An elderly woman involved in a motor vehicle crash in Lewes Saturday afternoon later died in the hospital, according to the Delaware State Police. Crash scene detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. According to the DSP, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. At that time, a Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane The post Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Traffic Advisory: Dover
Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious car collision on Wheel of Fortune Road in the Dover area. DSP have closed the road in the area of Dyke Branch Road, and they are urging motorist to to seek alternative routes to avoid delays. Currently...
firststateupdate.com
One Dead Four Other Seriously Injured In Lewes Head-On Collision Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. A Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane of travel, which caused the Subaru and collided with the Lexus in a near head-on collision officials said.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 8, 2022, in the Seaford area as Clifton Shelton, 52, of Seaford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested on Active Warrant
FELTON,Del.- A Dover man was taken into custody Saturday after a welfare check in Felton. Just after 7 a.m., Felton Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court in the Hidden Pond Development for a check on the welfare call. They say it was reported there were several 911 hang up calls coming from a home in that area. Police got to the scene and met a man identified as 32 year-old Lewis L. Harrell.
Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI
MILLSBORO, DE – Police investigating multiple motor vehicle collisions in Millsboro today said the driver of a van involved in both incidents was impaired. According to the Delaware State Police, following a collision investigation in Millsboro, state troopers arrested 53-year-old Steven Shores for assault, DUI, and other traffic-related offenses. According to police, on Friday, at approximately 4:54 p.m., troopers responded to John. J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run collision. According to the investigation, a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped in the westbound lane of John J. Williams Highway. “A Ford The post Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Woman Arrested for Attempting to Steal Game Console
SALISBURY, Md.- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on assault and theft charges for attempting to steal a video game console on Wednesday. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Deandra Roneiha Pettiford allegedly went to buy a PlayStation 5 that was on sale on Facebook Marketplace. Pettiford arrived at a home on the 800 block of Outten Road to make the transaction.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifter To Trauma Center Monday Morning After Striking A Tree
Just after 8:00. Monday morning rescue crews responded to the area of Sawmill Road and Morris Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident with the driver trapped. Arriving crews confirmed that one patient was trapped and began work to free the female driver. Initial reports from the...
WGMD Radio
2 Rehoboth Beach Men Injured after Motorcycle Crash on Route 1
Two Rehoboth Beach men have been hospitalized after their Honda motorcycle was struck by a Nissan Rogue in the intersection of Coastal Highway and Church Street. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but tell WGMD that the motorcycle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the Rogue, which was stopped at a stop sign to turn left, pulled into the path of the motorcycle. The 19 year old driver of the Honda and 17 year old passenger were ejected – both taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WBOC
Single Suspect Arrested in Connection with Two Deadly Cambridge Shootings
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police say a single suspect has been arrested in connection with two deadly shootings that took place just hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday evening. Troopers say Tramelle Lamar Williams was arrested on Friday evening in connection with an armed robbery around 10 p.m. According...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
WBOC
Ellendale Man Arrested on Weapon and Drug Charges
GREENWOOD, Del. - Police have arrested a man on weapon and drug charges after a suspicious person report. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 9 around 9:30 am, troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person. State troopers say...
Comments / 0