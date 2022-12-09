ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8

Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TEAM UP TO AUTHOR A NEW BOOK

37 students from Mr. Ben Lewis’ class at Brenham Middle School have teamed up for a new book that they authored together. The book is called “The American Experience: Volume 3.”. Students were given the assignment of interviewing an immigrant to the United States, a veteran of the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING

CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET TUESDAY

The Blinn College Board of Trustees have scheduled their regular monthly meeting for Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items, Vice Chancellor of Student Services Dr. Becky McBride will present the Institutional Enrollment Report for the Fall 2022 Semester. Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Richard Cervantes is scheduled to present...
BRENHAM, TX
Q92

What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria

It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
VICTORIA, TX
kwhi.com

TOYS FOR TOTS CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, and they are joining forces with First Responders in Washington County to provide a brighter Christmas to local children. They are having a big collection coming up on Monday from 4-7pm at the Fireman’s Training Center in Brenham. Everyone...
BRENHAM, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands

Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE HOLDING WINTER COAT AND FOOD DRIVE

The Somerville High School Student Council is holding a Winter Coat and Food Drive to help those that are less fortunate this time of year. This coming week, everyone is encouraged to bring a new or unused coat, as well as non-perishable items to either the Somerville Elementary School front office, or the Somerville High School Front Office.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HAVE A SHORT MEETING

The City of Brenham Board of Adjustment will hold a meeting this Monday night. The Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request made by David and Kim Wellmann. They are seeking a variance in order to expand parking lot coverage at their property at 103 East Academy Street.
BRENHAM, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Houston Area Law Enforcement Officers Among FBI Academy Graduates

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Houston Field Office congratulates four Houston area law enforcement officers on their graduation from the FBI National Academy (NA), Class #284, in Quantico, Virginia. Each of the following graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the FBI Houston area of responsibility, which includes 40 southeast Texas counties:
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

ABUSE OF 911 SERVICE LANDS ONE IN JAIL

Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy