Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TEAM UP TO AUTHOR A NEW BOOK
37 students from Mr. Ben Lewis’ class at Brenham Middle School have teamed up for a new book that they authored together. The book is called “The American Experience: Volume 3.”. Students were given the assignment of interviewing an immigrant to the United States, a veteran of the...
kwhi.com
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET TUESDAY
The Blinn College Board of Trustees have scheduled their regular monthly meeting for Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items, Vice Chancellor of Student Services Dr. Becky McBride will present the Institutional Enrollment Report for the Fall 2022 Semester. Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Richard Cervantes is scheduled to present...
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this December
TEXAS- Billionaire golfing legend Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
kwhi.com
TOYS FOR TOTS CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY
This year marks the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, and they are joining forces with First Responders in Washington County to provide a brighter Christmas to local children. They are having a big collection coming up on Monday from 4-7pm at the Fireman’s Training Center in Brenham. Everyone...
hellowoodlands.com
Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands
Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
thepaladinonline.com
Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands
This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE HOLDING WINTER COAT AND FOOD DRIVE
The Somerville High School Student Council is holding a Winter Coat and Food Drive to help those that are less fortunate this time of year. This coming week, everyone is encouraged to bring a new or unused coat, as well as non-perishable items to either the Somerville Elementary School front office, or the Somerville High School Front Office.
Hey, Arnold! Vandegrift kicker nails game-winning FG, Vipers top Katy 38-35 in 6A-D2 semifinals
The Vipers won their second consecutive playoff game with a fourth-quarter field goal from Hayden Arnold and they're headed to the Class 6A-Division II title game with a 38-35 win over Katy on Saturday at the Alamodome.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
kwhi.com
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HAVE A SHORT MEETING
The City of Brenham Board of Adjustment will hold a meeting this Monday night. The Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request made by David and Kim Wellmann. They are seeking a variance in order to expand parking lot coverage at their property at 103 East Academy Street.
thepostnewspaper.net
Houston Area Law Enforcement Officers Among FBI Academy Graduates
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Houston Field Office congratulates four Houston area law enforcement officers on their graduation from the FBI National Academy (NA), Class #284, in Quantico, Virginia. Each of the following graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the FBI Houston area of responsibility, which includes 40 southeast Texas counties:
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
kwhi.com
ABUSE OF 911 SERVICE LANDS ONE IN JAIL
Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.
Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her 12-year-old son are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Shelbie Estrada didn't think she'd be able to own a home. In 2016 she was in a terrible accident. "In the hospital, I...
mocomotive.com
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in north Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A head-on collision in north Montgomery County left two people dead and another critically hurt early Sunday, according to authorities. It happened after 1 a.m. along State Highway 105 near South Walker Road between Cut and Shoot and Cleveland. Investigators said the driver of a…
Comments / 0