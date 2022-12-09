Read full article on original website
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks. City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Friday, Jan. 2, 2023 for New Year’s Day.
MPEC hosting ticket giveaway for Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is hosting a ticket giveaway for the Circque Musica: Holiday Wonderland. Circque Musica is coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum Dec. 21. The MPEC is accepting giveaway entries until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The winner will be announced on Dec. 14.
Shatanya Clarke’s legacy continues through annual Soups and Socks
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Soups and Socks has been providing food and travel bags for the homeless. But this year, the group is missing one person: Shatanya Clarke. “This is literally started as me and Shatanya wanted to make this a birthday, do something for our birthday. Of course, we […]
Coca-Cola brings snow globe photo booth to Market Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages brought a free holiday photo experience for Market Street guests in Wichita Falls Sunday. It allowed guests to create a holiday photo moment inside a life-size snow globe. Wichita Falls residents lined up for the photo before walking into the grocery store or on their way out and some even showed up just for the photoshoot.
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
Hooters throws final car show & toy drive of the year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with. After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, […]
Cygnus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Cygnus. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical...
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
Properly packed boxes ship better
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With shipping deadlines fast approaching, it’s important to know how to properly package your gifts to avoid shipping mishaps. When choosing a box it’s best to choose a new box to prevent them from breaking down. “Right now, the best tip I can...
Wilbarger County residents look forward to new hydrogen plant
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wilbarger County are already talking about the nearly $4 billion plant coming to their area. Air Production and The AES Corporation have chosen Wilbarger County to build the largest hydrogen plant ever in the United States. Residents are excited and expect it to do some good.
Holiday shipping deadlines approach
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that we’re less than two weeks away from Christmas, it’s important to consider shipping deadlines if you want your gifts under the tree. This is the busiest season for shipping and carrier companies, and the U.S. Postal Service expects this week to be even busier.
Rain Ending for Now
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will come to and Saturday evening across the southern half of the area. However, clouds will linger tonight and early Sunday. Temperatures will slowly drop with north winds into the 40s. Sunday starts cloudy but there may be a little sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 50s but if we see enough sunshine, temperatures may get closer to 60. A strong storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday night and very early Tuesday.
Severe storms bring overnight tornado risk Monday
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes for most of Texoma Monday night going into Tuesday.
BBB warns of holiday package scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With millions of packages delivered each year, the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. BBB officials have some advice to keep you from falling victim to a delivery scam this holiday season:. Phishing:...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, we will have foggy conditions to start the day. We will have a high of 60 with off-and-on showers chances throughout the day. Monday night, a line of storms will develop. Some of these storms may be severe. Hail and high winds are the primary threat. However, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
Police pinch pair of porch pirates
Police said they caught two people with long arrest records in the act of stealing packages off porches.
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
