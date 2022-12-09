Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Will Smith says he ‘lost it’ when he slapped Chris Rock
Will Smith is opening up about slapping comedian Chris Rock.
John Wayne Asked ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness 1 Question He Didn’t Want to Answer Before Working With Him
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne interviewed James Arness and asked him 1 question that the 'Gunsmoke' actor didn't want to answer honestly.
Pierce Brosnan Wasn’t ‘Very Nice’ to Teri Hatcher While Filming ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’
Here's a look at drama on the set of the James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies', including reports that Pierce Brosnan didn't get along with his costar Teri Hatcher.
John Wayne Sought Revenge on His Stunt Double for Convincing Audiences He Had a Bald Spot
'Paradise Canyon' star John Wayne got revenge on his co-star and stunt double for not doing a better job of hiding his bald spot in a fight sequence.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Kirstie Alley Had a Huge Net Worth: Find Out Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
‘Red River’: John Wayne Refused to Ever Let His Character ‘Cringe’
'Red River' actor John Wayne understood what the audience wanted in his character, so he refused to let Howard Hawks convince him to 'cringe' in the film.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
3 Moments of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Controversy and How They Changed the Show
'Gilligan's Island' like many TV shows was prone to controversy, and much of the drama took place behind-the-scenes.
John Wayne Called His ‘True Grit’ Casting an ‘Accident’ the Author Didn’t Want
Movie star John Wayne said he was 'accidentally' cast in 'True Grit' against what the novel's author originally wanted for the film.
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0