DarkHawke
5d ago
"Rough And Tumble?" Well, as if we DIDN'T know what kind of bar this was gonna be! I give it two months at the outside before they start switching channels. Or go out of business, whichever.
Reply
5
nm156
5d ago
Not sure if this is a viable business model for Ballard. Maybe for Capital Hill? I recently heard a story about a place in Portland called The Sports Bra with the same concept. All womens sports on the big screens. I guess it's doing pretty well. We'll see.
Reply
4
CommonSensical
5d ago
They won't last if all the show is women's sports, not to be sexist, but it's a known fact that the majority of people have no interest in women's sports. I however love USa women's ⚽️
Reply(2)
3
