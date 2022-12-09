ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Courthouse standoff suspect appears before judge

Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
horseandrider.com

Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Westbound US-2 reopens in Monroe following semi-truck rollover crash

MONROE, Wash. - All lanes of US 2 have reopened in Monroe following a semi-truck rollover crash. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reported a garbage truck crashed on US 2 west of Monroe. Photos appear to show it went off-road and tumbled into a field beside the highway. One person...
MONROE, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
MARYSVILLE, WA

