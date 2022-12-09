Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Snohomish County health leaders discuss 'tripledemic' ahead of holidays
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish Health District met on Wednesday to discuss the current strain on the healthcare system caused by the ‘tripledemic’; the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) delivered an update on respiratory virus season and other health topics on...
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
Lummi Nation Police issue alert for this teen last seen in Bellingham
The state’s first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people was signed into law March 31 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett
A standoff with an armed man has ended at Snohomish County’s government campus in Everett. There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody, according to officials. The buildings were locked down for several hours due to the incident. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
whatcom-news.com
Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
q13fox.com
Courthouse standoff suspect appears before judge
Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
Hoping for another white Christmas? Your Whatcom dream might come true
Latest forecasts describe a weather pattern that could affect the holiday.
q13fox.com
Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man entered Snohomish Co. Courthouse with multiple guns to get custody of his daughter
EVERETT, Wash. - Bail has been set at $1 million for the man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday with multiple firearms, causing an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse and demanded to speak with judges and the...
q13fox.com
Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse; no injuries
EVERETT, Wash. - An armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the Snohomish County Courthouse, leading to a lockdown and a three-hour-long standoff. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dozens of...
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
q13fox.com
Westbound US-2 reopens in Monroe following semi-truck rollover crash
MONROE, Wash. - All lanes of US 2 have reopened in Monroe following a semi-truck rollover crash. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reported a garbage truck crashed on US 2 west of Monroe. Photos appear to show it went off-road and tumbled into a field beside the highway. One person...
KOMO News
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
q13fox.com
MISSING: 13-year-old Ariel Feliciano
Bellingham Police are asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Ariel Feliciano. She was last seen in Bellingham.
Who makes the best steak dinner in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Steakhouse 9, to Dirty Dan Harris Steakhouse, Herb Niemann’s Steak House and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best steak dinner.
