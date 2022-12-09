Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be doing anything at practice Wednesday. Wilson suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a press conference that the quarterback has not been cleared for any practice activity at this point. He said Wilson will be involved in meetings and is doing some physical activity, but has to clear the protocol before there’s any discussion of him playing against the Cardinals.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO