Watertown, CT

Fake gun puts Watertown High School into lockdown, police say

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
Watertown High School was placed in a brief lockdown while police investigated a possible firearm on school grounds. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Watertown High School went into a brief lockdown Friday while police investigated a report of a possible firearm on school grounds, according to police.

The lockdown began at 9:06 a.m. Friday morning when the Watertown Police Department received a report of a possible firearm in a vehicle at the school.

The lockdown was lifted after police determined the suspected object was a facsimile firearm and there was no threat posed to the school, police said.

A full search of the building was conducted and no other issues were found, police said.

