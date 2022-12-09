ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What San Diego region needs is more water, not more housing

By U-T Letters
More homes means water will be scarce

Make no mistake. Your water bill is going up because of all of the new buildings in Mission Valley and elsewhere.

Rather than charging the developers and new homeowners an exorbitant rate, it is easier to charge the existing homeowners.

Try to think how much this new water supply will cost in Mission Valley alone.

Richard Koppel

Ocean Beach

Who are these people in the City Council who have decided to change Mira Mesa by adding more housing to address the region's "housing shortage"? We don't need to make Mira Mesa more livable and more populated.

What we need is more water. Take a look at the U.T. articles in the Dec.1, 2022 and Dec. 2, 2022 issues. The one in the Dec.1 one states, “ Water-saving measures remain critical .” In the Dec.2 Issue, "The news of limited water comes as California concludes it's dryest three-year stretch on record as water managers brace for a fourth year with below average precipitation." This is not the time to build more housing!

Even in the Dec. 7 issue, Michael Smolen's column, the headline is, " State needs aggressive action on it's water crisis. " Why build more housing now?

Let's solve the need for water problem first.

Laurie Nemeny

Mira Mesa

How about we fix roads Mira Mesa has now?

Re “ Fewer strip malls, more ‘urban villages’: San Diego OKs bold plan to revamp Mira Mesa’s future ” (Dec. 6): Really, walking bridges? New streets? Aerial skyways that can look into residents’ backyards? If you want change, think about the BART transit in San Francisco. It’s underground.

I prefer leaving Mira Mesa roads alone. Just fix and maintain the roads that cost us aggravation and vehicle repair costs. Last, I don’t think people will, willingly, stop using their cars. They are too convenient.

Billie English

Mira Mesa

The headline “ Water-saving measures remain critical ” (Dec. 1) seemed to contradict the headline “ San Diego releases water from Lake Hodges ” (Nov. 29).

That reminds me of the algebra problem where a pipe to empty a tank accidentally remained open while the pipe filling the tank is turned on. How long will it take?

Allen Stanko

Alpine

