Texas State

Here's Where To Get The Best Pastries In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What's better than a big box filled to the brim with fluffy, delicious pastries ? December 9th is National Pastry Day!

Yelp compiled a list of places in each state to get the best pastries. The website states, "From coffee shops to patisseries, there’s so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you’re craving, we’ve rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

So what's the best pastry spot in Texas?

According to the list, it's Mademoiselle Louise in Houston. The spot has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"I love how cute this bakery is! The bakery is well decorated with a selection of sweets and sandwiches.
I got the pain au chocolat, brioche, and strawberry tart. I also got the vanilla latte. Their coffee was delicious and paired well with the pastries! I definitely recommend getting coffee there. Their pastries were all very good, and I cannot wait to come back and try more."

Check out the full list of spots to get each state's best pastries on Yelp's website .

