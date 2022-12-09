"It's Sad" Parents Upset After 2 Schools Are Locked Down On Thursday

Photo: CBS 12

Parents are complaining after lockdowns at two different schools in Palm Beach County on Thursday.

The first one happened at Jupiter High School, following a medical emergency involving a student. Few details were given by school officials.

A call that went out to parents around 10:30 a.m. said that the student was taken to a local hospital, calling it an isolated incident and claiming that all students were safe.

News crews captured video of a broken window on the second story of the school, but no information was given by the school district regarding the age of the student or the extent of the injuries...only that the student was alive and being treated.

The Code Yellow lockdown was eventually lifted and emotional support resources have been brought to campus.

A Code Red lockdown at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach happened late in the day, while a number of students were still on campus.

Police say it was due to a shooting near the school, but mom Dennise Calderon-Barrera tells CBS 12 News that there was also a lockdown last Friday. She called it "disconcerting as a parent" and said it's sad that "you have this constant fear and worrying."