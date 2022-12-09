Read full article on original website
Arica From 'Love Without Borders' Shares Her Biggest Relationship Red Flags (EXCLUSIVE)
The Bravo reality show Love Without Borders takes American singles and matches them with their perfect potential spouses. The only caveat is that their respective partners are all in different countries and the American cast members have to drop everything to explore these relationships in said foreign countries. Though they couldn't do it without relationship expert Arica Angelo, who helps them all along the way.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Ellen DeGeneres's Longtime DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss Is Dead at 40 Years Old
If you watched The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 up until its 2022 end, odds are that you are familiar with Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Throughout his life, Stephen wore many hats, which included being a DJ, freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and much more. Through this, he became a household name and developed a following of millions of fans worldwide.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
What Does Janelle Brown Do for a Living? The 'Sister Wives' Star Is on Her Own
Those who have been watching Sister Wives since the beginning have seen the Brown family embark on a number of business ventures through the years. From clothing and jewelry, to writing a book, to opening a bed and breakfast, their sources of income are wide and varied. Now that Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have officially separated, folks are curious to know what she does for a living.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” The Los Angeles coroner said Boss’ cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at “The Ellen Show” in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
Effective tonight, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn have officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story. However, a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. Meanwhile, we hear with sources familiar to the scene, that Gunn and Safran are in...
'Welcome to Chippendales' Features a Murder-for-Hire Plot — What Happened to Middle-Man Ray Colon?
It's all fun and games until a male stripping empire leads to murder. Robert Siegel's (Pam & Tommy) scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales centers on the rise and fall of esteemed male dance revue company Chippendales. Now known for its extravagant Las Vegas shows, the carnal franchise was brought to life by ambitious Indian immigrant Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), who had initial aspirations of owning an American gas station.
'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father
As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
Adam Devine "Would Love" for Rebel Wilson to Join a Season 2 of 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor Adam Devine is hitting a high note in the Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin. The six-episode Peacock series follows Bumper (Adam Devine) as he heads to Berlin to revive his music career after going viral on "German TikTok" for his a capella rendition of "99 Red Balloons."
Where Was 'Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Murder Mystery' Filmed? Details on the Netflix Comedy Special
Who killed Santa Claus with his own candy cane? That's the big Christmas-sized question in the upcoming Netflix special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. The special is a holiday one-off of the Netflix Murderville comedy series — where hapless detective Terry Seatlle (Will Arnett) recruits real-life celebrities to help him solve crimes in hilarious improvised episodes.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Features Loads of Infidelity — Did Ethan Sleep With Daphne?
Spoiler alert: This articles contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus. It's not an exaggeration to say that The White Lotus Season 2 finale gave us everything. It gave us love, sex, scandal, murder (via Jennifer Coolidge with a gun), and, of course, scamming sex workers (who we were all rooting for). You can say it was to die for.
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal
TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
Abbey Road Studios Has Been the Birthplace of World-Renowned Songs for Decades
In terms of physical spaces that have had an impact on popular music as a whole, few could even compare to Abbey Road Studios. As one of the most famous recording studios on Earth, some of the most timeless records of all time were cut on its floor. A registered...
Here's a First Look a Bryan Cranston in Season 2 of Showtime's 'Your Honor'!
The second and final season of Showtime limited series Your Honor picks up right where we left off in late 2020 — with Michael Desiato in a world of trouble. Reprising his role in the popular crime drama is Bryan Cranston — who went from Breaking Bad as a high school chemistry teacher to breaking the law as a federal judge.
Dean Cain’s Relationship History: From Love With an A-Lister in College to Being a Single Dad
Dean Cain may be best known for starring opposite Teri Hatcher in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Although he was rumored to be dating Teri back then, the truth is, she was not attracted to him. More on that in a moment. Let's take a look at...
Is James Pendergrass Living the Single Life After Season 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Finally, fans of the hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle can rejoice. This winter, the Netflix original series returned for Season 4 and introduced viewers to the ten smoking hot singles vying for their shot at up to $200,000 this time around.
Season 22 of 'The Voice' Has Finally Come to a Close — Who Was the Lucky Winner?
Season 22 of The Voice was capped off with a thrilling two-part finale airing Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday Dec. 13. The show was filled with so many stars, we almost needed a telescope just to catch them all. Future Season 23 coach Kelly Clarkson popped in to sing "Santa,...
'Yellowstone' Star Brecken Merrill Dishes on Tate Dutton's Season 5 Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Yellowstone. Being the grandson of John Dutton certainly has its drawbacks. For the past five seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone, Tate Dutton has endured and survived quite a few harrowing experiences. From being kidnapped to becoming the target of an attempted murder, Tate has had to grow up fast and is beginning to learn that being part of the Dutton family means that enemies are lurking at every corner.
