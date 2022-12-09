ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arica From 'Love Without Borders' Shares Her Biggest Relationship Red Flags (EXCLUSIVE)

The Bravo reality show Love Without Borders takes American singles and matches them with their perfect potential spouses. The only caveat is that their respective partners are all in different countries and the American cast members have to drop everything to explore these relationships in said foreign countries. Though they couldn't do it without relationship expert Arica Angelo, who helps them all along the way.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Ellen DeGeneres's Longtime DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss Is Dead at 40 Years Old

If you watched The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 up until its 2022 end, odds are that you are familiar with Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Throughout his life, Stephen wore many hats, which included being a DJ, freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and much more. Through this, he became a household name and developed a following of millions of fans worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Does Janelle Brown Do for a Living? The 'Sister Wives' Star Is on Her Own

Those who have been watching Sister Wives since the beginning have seen the Brown family embark on a number of business ventures through the years. From clothing and jewelry, to writing a book, to opening a bed and breakfast, their sources of income are wide and varied. Now that Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have officially separated, folks are curious to know what she does for a living.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” The Los Angeles coroner said Boss’ cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at “The Ellen Show” in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

Effective tonight, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn have officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story. However, a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. Meanwhile, we hear with sources familiar to the scene, that Gunn and Safran are in...
'Welcome to Chippendales' Features a Murder-for-Hire Plot — What Happened to Middle-Man Ray Colon?

It's all fun and games until a male stripping empire leads to murder. Robert Siegel's (Pam & Tommy) scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales centers on the rise and fall of esteemed male dance revue company Chippendales. Now known for its extravagant Las Vegas shows, the carnal franchise was brought to life by ambitious Indian immigrant Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), who had initial aspirations of owning an American gas station.
'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father

As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
Where Was 'Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Murder Mystery' Filmed? Details on the Netflix Comedy Special

Who killed Santa Claus with his own candy cane? That's the big Christmas-sized question in the upcoming Netflix special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. The special is a holiday one-off of the Netflix Murderville comedy series — where hapless detective Terry Seatlle (Will Arnett) recruits real-life celebrities to help him solve crimes in hilarious improvised episodes.
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal

TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Here's a First Look a Bryan Cranston in Season 2 of Showtime's 'Your Honor'!

The second and final season of Showtime limited series Your Honor picks up right where we left off in late 2020 — with Michael Desiato in a world of trouble. Reprising his role in the popular crime drama is Bryan Cranston — who went from Breaking Bad as a high school chemistry teacher to breaking the law as a federal judge.
'Yellowstone' Star Brecken Merrill Dishes on Tate Dutton's Season 5 Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Yellowstone. Being the grandson of John Dutton certainly has its drawbacks. For the past five seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone, Tate Dutton has endured and survived quite a few harrowing experiences. From being kidnapped to becoming the target of an attempted murder, Tate has had to grow up fast and is beginning to learn that being part of the Dutton family means that enemies are lurking at every corner.
